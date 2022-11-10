Winter is fast approaching in Northeast Tennessee, but there are still plenty of places to get your daily walk in. From casual strolls downtown to gentle gravel trails, there are a variety of local parks in the area that offer walkways that are accessible to everyone looking for a little winter exercise.
One such walkway is the Tweetsie Trail, a 9.6-mile rails-to-trails project that extends from Johnson City to Elizabethton. The scenic trail is a popular walking and cycling destination with features such as bench rest stops, portable restrooms and educational information markers. The Tweetsie Trail makes for a perfect afternoon activity, running through the town of Elizabethton with opportunities to take a detour downtown. The main trailhead is located on Alabama Street in Johnson City.
The Tweetsie Trail is close by another set of trails at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The historic park is home to three trails all under a mile in length for an easy stroll along the Watauga River. Park visitors can choose the “Patriot Path” for a simple gravel-paved walkway, the “Longhunter Loop” for a more natural trail, or the SS Trail for a quick quarter-mile walk. The park also includes a visitors center including historical context behind the origin of Sycamore Shoals as well as a gift shop. A re-creation of the 18th-century Fort Watauga is available for a tour right next to the trails.
Shifting to the Kingsport area, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium features a whole host of outdoor activities in addition to 40 miles of hiking and walking trails. The Lakeside Trail is recommended for a casual walk around the Bays Mountain Lake, but more strenuous trails like the Fire Trail Hike are available throughout the park. While there, park-goers can visit the Nature Center, the Planetarium Theater, an assortment of animal habitats and more.
Also in Kingsport is Warriors’ Path State Park, situated next to the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River for ideal boating, fishing and hiking activities. The park’s website offers a list of available walking trails, six of which are a mile or less in length, as well as opportunities for guided nature hikes and a self-guided trail booklet for independent hikers. Duck Island is also a perfect walking loop inside the park, showcasing a paved 0.7-mile stroll around the lakeside with picnic tables available along the way. Warriors’ Path State Park also hosts a designated National Recreation trail, a challenging path originally intended for mountain bikers but open to hikers up to the challenge.
The Kingsport Greenbelt is another park that runs by the Holston River. It is an 8-mile linear park that passes through marshlands, natural springs, grassy areas full of wildflowers and into the local neighborhoods and commercial districts. The park is a great spot for a winter stroll, featuring birds like the red-tailed hawk, native winter berries and beautiful coats of snow in the colder months. The trail also has numerous access points for easy and casual walking.
Steele Creek Park in Bristol is another excellent park with a variety of outdoor activities to pair with the scenic trails. The 2,200-acre park is interlaced with 20 walking trails, 15 of which are under two miles and perfect for a daily walk. Paths like the Lakeside Trail run along the park’s 52-acre lake, while others take you through Steele Creek’s beautiful foliage. Visitors can also stop by the Nature Center for an interactive educational experience, have a picnic at one of the many public tables, or take their kids to the playground after school.
Winged Deer Park in Johnson City features a paved half-mile walking track as well as a number of other short nature trails that wind through the 200-acre space. Seated right next to Boone Lake, the park is a great spot for a walk before sitting down at a picnic table to watch the water. The park also includes a playground, making it another good after-school destination.
Finally, don’t forget the two parks nestled in Downtown Johnson City itself: Founders Park and King Commons Park. These two greenspaces offer paved walking loops, beautiful little creeks and public art for display. On Nov. 26, both parks will be illuminated by 160 local business-themed Christmas trees, perfect for a festive evening stroll. Because of the parks’ convenient location, you can go for a walk before meandering downtown for dinner, a snack or a little holiday shopping.
Northeast Tennessee is home to dozens of beautiful local parks that can help you get your winter exercise in. Visit johnsoncitytn.org for more information on local parks and tnstateparks.com to learn more about Tennessee state parks.