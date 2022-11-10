Winter is fast approaching in Northeast Tennessee, but there are still plenty of places to get your daily walk in. From casual strolls downtown to gentle gravel trails, there are a variety of local parks in the area that offer walkways that are accessible to everyone looking for a little winter exercise.

One such walkway is the Tweetsie Trail, a 9.6-mile rails-to-trails project that extends from Johnson City to Elizabethton. The scenic trail is a popular walking and cycling destination with features such as bench rest stops, portable restrooms and educational information markers. The Tweetsie Trail makes for a perfect afternoon activity, running through the town of Elizabethton with opportunities to take a detour downtown. The main trailhead is located on Alabama Street in Johnson City.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video