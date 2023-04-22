The 6th annual Great Outdoors Festival is making its return to downtown Erwin.
The festival is held every year to welcome Appalachian Trail thru-hikers into town.
“It’s like a hiker hospitality weekend,” said Erwin Communications Director Jamie Rice. “It’s to celebrate us being an Appalachian Trail town, and so we have a lot of events catered toward the hikers that are coming through our area the first week of May.”
While a lot of what the Great Outdoors Festival offers is catered toward hikers, the festival features interactive programming that visitors of all ages can enjoy.
“Trout Unlimited will be with us and they will be teaching fly casting on the street,” Rice said. “We have the USA Raft Demo Pool, which is a humongous pool of water that people can try out stand up paddleboarding or kayaking, and it’s all right downtown.”
In addition to ax throwing, animal demonstrations and a petting zoo, this year’s festival will give attendees the opportunity to check out Erwin’s newest biking trail.
“We also have the Friends of the Unaka Bike Park, which is our new bike park just three blocks from downtown,” Rice said. “They are going to be hosting a community bike ride.”
In addition to the festival’s programming, there will be food trucks, nature-inspired arts and crafts vendors and musical performances.
“We have busker style musicians on the sidewalk, and those musicians are from the ETSU old-time program,” Rice said. “So basically every block of our festival there is a street musician playing.”
Rice said the festival is a great way for local residents and hikers alike to celebrate the great outdoors.
“It’s a great way for hikers to come in and get introduced to Erwin and also a great weekend to celebrate spring for our local residents,” Rice said.
The Erwin Great Outdoors Festival will take place in downtown Erwin on May 6 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Nature-inspired vendors are still being accepted and can contact Rice at (423) 342-3537.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering both Johnson City and Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
