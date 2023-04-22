Great Outdoors

The 6th annual Great Outdoors Festival is making its return to downtown Erwin to welcome Appalachian Trail hikers. The festival will take place May 6 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The 6th annual Great Outdoors Festival is making its return to downtown Erwin.

The festival is held every year to welcome Appalachian Trail thru-hikers into town.

