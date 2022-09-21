TWRA logo

The Sept. 30 deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2023 photo contest. Winning entries will be selected to appear in the TWRA’s annual calendar.

All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/photo_submissions or by CD. They must be sized to print no smaller that 8 1/2 by 11 inches and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

