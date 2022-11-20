TWRA logo

Tennessee’s statewide gun hunting season for deer opened Saturday. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment.

“Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. “We hope everyone will be able to get into the woods and have the opportunity to carry someone with you to continue the tradition.”

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you