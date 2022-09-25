BRISTOL — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park.

Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park, this milestone event will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, with a welcome reception and lecture titled “Pollination in Action: Fantastic Bees and Where to Find Them” by Gerardo Arceo-Gomez of East Tennessee State University.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video