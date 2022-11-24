RICHMOND, Va. — The Department of Wildlife Resources is applauding a gentleman for catching the first-ever state record saugeye.

Michael Miller, from Nathalie, Virginia, landed a 6-pound Saugeye from the Staunton River. Miller caught the trophy-sized fish with spinning tackle using a crankbait. The fish measured 26¼ inches with a girth of 14 inches, and was officially weighed at Bobcat’s Bait and Tackle in Clarkesville, Virginia.

