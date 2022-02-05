Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series on state and national parks in the Appalachian Highlands. The first installment was about parks in Northeast Tennessee. Almost anywhere in Southwest Virginia, you’ll find either a state or national park.
In the pristine landscape of the Appalachian Highlands, the diversity of landscapes is quite impressive and parks are one of the best ways to get out and enjoy nature.
Here is a look at most of the state and national parks within our immediate area.
CUMBERLAND GAP
The Cumberland Gap is often referred to as the first great gateway to the West. You can follow the paths of the buffalo, Native Americans, longhunters and pioneers. All traveled this route through the mountains into the wilderness of Kentucky in the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.
Modern-day explorers and travelers stand in awe at this great gateway and the many miles of trails and scenic features found in the park.
You can access this national park either through far Southwest Virginia’s Lee County following the Wilderness Road or go to Morristown, travel north and go through Harrogate.
There are more than 80 miles of hiking trails in the park ranging from short, easy 1/4-mile hikes to the 21-mile Ridge Trail.
The history and natural world come alive throughout the park. A multitude of historic sites can be seen in the park including: Civil War fortifications, the ruins of an old iron furnace, and hand-hewn cabins and split rail fences at Hensley Settlement.
Wildlife is abundant in the park and includes: deer, beaver, fox, bobcat, bear, and over 150 species of birds.
You can learn more about one of the most accessible national parks in our immediate area by visiting https://www.nps.gov/cuga/index.htm.
WILDERNESS ROAD
Wilderness Road State Park in Ewing, Virginia, offers picnicking, hiking, and nature and living history programs. The visitors center is home to a theater showing an award-winning docudrama, “Wilderness Road, Spirit of a Nation.”
The center also has a frontier museum and a gift shop with unique regional gifts. The park features the reconstructed Martin’s Station, an outdoor living history museum depicting life on Virginia’s 1775 frontier.
Guests also enjoy the park’s picnic shelters, a 100-seat amphitheater, ADA-certified playground, sand volleyball court and horseshoe pits. Visitors can hike, bike or horseback ride on the 8.5-mile Wilderness Road Trail linking the park with more than 50 miles of trails in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.
SWVA HISTORICAL MUSEUM
A National Historic Landmark in Big Stone Gap, the museum is in an 1890s Victorian stone mansion with an original oak interior. The museum’s collection includes more than 60,000 pieces and state-of-the-art exhibits telling the story of the exploration and development of Southwest Virginia from the pioneer era of the 1700s to the mining “boom and bust” era of the late 1800s.
The museum also offers many interpretive and special events. The gift shop features unique items representative of the area’s history and crafts made by regional artisans.
The park offers facilities for meetings, weddings and other special occasions, and the charming Poplar Hill Cottage is available for overnight guests.
NATURAL TUNNEL
More than 850 feet long and 10 stories high, Natural Tunnel was naturally carved through a limestone ridge over thousands of years. William Jennings Bryan called it the “Eighth Wonder of the World.” Other scenic features include a wide chasm between steep stone walls surrounded by several pinnacles, or “chimneys.”
Facilities include two campgrounds, cabins, picnic areas, an amphitheater, a visitors center, a camp store and a gift shop. You’ll also find the Wilderness Road historic area, a swimming pool with a 100-foot slide and a chairlift to the tunnel floor.
Guests enjoy cave tours and canoe trips on the Clinch River, as well as the Cove Ridge Center, which offers environmental education, conference facilities and overnight dorm accommodations.
The Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpre- tive Center in Duffield is a satellite facility of this park. The center has a museum, library, conference room, gift shop and outdoor classroom.
CLINCH RIVER
This park is currently under development, with the Sugar Hill Unit in St. Paul open for hiking, biking and fishing. Sugar Hill currently has 8 miles of hiking trails, a picnic shelter, over two miles of river frontage, and significant cultural and historical attributes.
The property contains remnants of an 18th- century French settlement. There is a public boat launch available for boat access to the Clinch River at Artrip in Russell County.
Once developed, Clinch River State Park will highlight the river’s natural, historical and recreational resources. It will be the first blueway state park in Virginia. It will consist of several smaller (250-400 acres) anchor properties connected by multiple canoe/kayak access points along a 100-mile stretch of the Clinch River.
Some of the access points will be part of the state park, while other partner agencies and localities will own additional launch access points.
GRAYSON HIGHLANDS
Near Mount Rogers and Whitetop Mountain — Virginia’s two highest peaks — Grayson Highlands offers scenic views of alpine-like peaks more than 5,000 feet high.
This is about an 1.5-hour drive from the Tri-Cities into the great wilderness, but it is well worth the trip.
Facilities include a visitors center, campgrounds, and hiking trails leading to waterfalls and overlooks. Scenic horse trails and a horse camping area with electric and water hook- ups, stables and parking for trailers are available.
The park provides year-round access to the Appalachian Trail and the Virginia Highlands Horse Trail. There is plenty more that can be explored in the recreation section of the website at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/grayson-highlands#recreation.
HUNGRY MOTHER
Hungry Mother, one of the original six Virginia State Parks, has long been a favorite. It’s known for beautiful woodlands and a placid 108-acre lake in the heart of the mountains.
The park has a sandy beach with a bathhouse, boat rentals (canoe, kayak, paddle boats and paddleboards), a boat launch and a universally accessible fishing pier. Guests also enjoy campgrounds, cabins, yurts, gift shops, a visitor center, a six- bedroom family lodge, and hiking and biking trails.
The Hemlock Haven Conference Center, which is available for retreats, conferences and special events, is also within the park.
BREAKS INTERSTATE
Millions of years ago in an area now lying across Kentucky and Virginia in rural Buchanan County, a vast inland sea receded, leaving in its wake a veritable cradle of botany. Meanwhile, the river that is now Russell Fork got about the work of carving out an immense, spectacular gorge, renowned as the largest east of the Mississippi. Here, fractal ferns, galax, coltsfoot, tea berries and a profusion of fungi and moss species dot an undergrowth of rich greens with their bright yellows, oranges and pinks.
Hikers, be prepared for the catch of breath as you lift your eyes from the delicate landscape underfoot to the wonder of a raptor soaring overhead. Boaters, rafters, horseback riders, take a moment to rest in awe of these timeless mountains, as their undulating profiles resolve into the distance in ever-paler shades of blue.
Whether you’re biking, hiking, riding, or rafting the park, you will find yourself exploring, just like those who came here first. Passing through the ancient hunting grounds of the Shawnee and Cherokee, one might just as easily be tracking the 18th century legend of the lost silver mines of John Swift.
The park is open year-round to visitors, but the restaurant and some activities aren’t available during a portion of the off-season.
More than 20 miles of hiking trails lace the park, varying from easy to difficult. Most are less than one mile long, but interconnected trails offer hikers a good choice of longer routes over varying terrain. Maps with descriptions of each trail are available at the Visitor Center.
For more information, visit http://www.breakspark.com/ and don’t forget to visit the five-mile gorge that plunges over 1,600 feet that is often referred to as the “Grand Canyon of the South.”