ASHEVILLE, N.C. — As warmer temperatures bring wildflower blooms and vivid greens to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the arrival of spring weather in Asheville, North Carolina, means it’s time to get out and explore.
The spring season breathes new life into the expansive meadows and lush mountainsides, as well as the city, welcoming a fresh lineup of upbeat festivals and events from spring break through the summer.
Outdoor Adventures
North Carolina is the Great Trails State, and 2023 has been officially designated the Year of the Trail. There’s no better place to embrace the outdoors than Asheville, home to hundreds of colorful trails that inspire awe and get the heart pumping.
From summit hikes with stunning views to trails running alongside mountain wildflowers and crashing waterfalls, travelers can easily find the right hike with the Asheville Hike Finder. Whether walking, hiking, biking, paddling or horseback riding, there is a trail for every ability and inclination. Notable day hikes for families, outdoor experiences and events this spring include:
• Spring Hiking Series, every other Friday with Conserving Carolina (March 3-April 28)
• Catawba Falls Trail, closed since last May for repairs, is slated to re-open this summer
• Chasing Trail 8K, race series in Richmond Hill Park (April 6)
• Earth Day Kid’s Festival at outdoor music venue Rabbit Rabbit (April 24)
• Native Azalea Day featuring guided hikes at the NC Arboretum (April 29)
• Twilight in the Treetops, an illuminated ropes-course experience at the Adventure Center of Asheville (June 3-Sept. 2)
• Gran Fondo Asheville bicycle race (July 16)
• ASAP Farm Tours (Sept. 16-17)
April 1 through May 25, thousands of Dutch tulips flaunt their radiant hues for the annual Biltmore Blooms springtime celebration. Later in the season, native azaleas steal the show, along with vibrant rhododendrons and mountain laurel.
Paddleboarding just got a playlist — River Raves organizes floating dance parties on the French Broad River, complete with a DJ booth and dance floor. DJs spin a custom mix for groups while two river hosts steer the floating fiesta upstream.
Asheville Outdoor Experiences offers guided activities for all ages and levels from its signature Mountaintop Sunset Hike to outdoor skills classes like campsite cooking and knot craft. Founder Dan Chase is a naturalist, educator and Asheville native who’s passionate about connecting people to the region’s land, water and wildlife.
The Skyview Golf Tournament, the longest running Black-owned golf tournament in the United States takes place July 11-13. Professionals and amateurs compete for a chance to make their mark in Skyview history.
Exploring Foodtopia: Farms & Foraging
The collaboration between local, sustainable farms and independent Asheville restaurants creates the unique culinary ecosystem called Foodtopia. The ecosystem of sustainable farms and food purveyors in the region are the essential ingredient in Asheville’s celebrated dining scene. As the growing season picks up, so does the opportunities visitors have to connect with the land.
· Seasoned foragers Luke Gilbert and Natalie Dechiara of Wild Goods offer guided hikes in search of edible mushrooms and plants every third Friday and Saturday of the month. It’s a rare opportunity to explore, adventure and learn about local flora and fungi.
· Third-generation family farm Mount Gilead Farm is home to a herd of friendly goats raised for fresh and aged artisan cheese. Visitors can tour the farm, sample cheese and even bottle feed baby goats.
· Visitors to Never Ending Flower Farm in Barnardsville can harvest their own blooms for a stunning arrangement. The u-pick season starts in May with poppies, larkspur and nigella. The half-acre field of flowers surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains also makes it a stunning backdrop for photos and weddings. In Leicester, Flourish Flower Farm stocks a roadside stand with vase-ready stems.
· After several years of teaching, baking for local markets and operating a retail bakery, Amanda Plyler opened Dogwood Cottage Baking in Weaverville. Dogwood Cottage’s classes are designed for the home baker wanting to learn professional techniques including sourdough bread and lamination.
· For those wanting to get closer to their meat without leaving the city limits, check out Chop Shop Butchery, which sources heritage breed hogs from local farms andoffers regular butchering classes. Attendees are invited to enjoy house-made charcuterie, local beer or wine.
What’s New in Food
James Beard Award-winning restaurant group Chai Pani plans to debut its fast-casual concept Botiwalla in West Asheville this June. Botiwalla is owner and chef Meherwan Irani’s homage to the lively cafés of his youth and celebrates the savory grills and kabobs of the late-night Indian food scene.
Famed pitmaster Elliott Moss surprised followers with the opening of Little Louie’s Hoagies & Perogies, housed in a storied neighborhood gastropub, this month. It serves sandwiches stacked high with offerings like the brisket and cheese, smoked eggplant parmesan and grilled chicken cheesesteak. Moss’ highly anticipated diner, Regina’s Westside, is slated to debut in April.
The S&W Market, a historic Art Deco food hall downtown, just added Gourmand to its impressive roster of elevated, counter-service eateries. The charcuterie and wine shop serves house-made cheese and a rotating menu of baguette sandwiches and salads.
North Asheville welcomed Little D’s to the neighborhood last month. The casual American bistro, from the chef-owners of the live-fire steakhouse Asheville Proper, focuses on shareable plates and seasonal fare. Mains this season include mustard crusted grouper, citrus-miso glazed duck breast and NY Strip topped with chimichurri.
Celebrated cocktail lounge, Sovereign Remedies opened a second concept this month. Sovereign Remedies Exchange, or SRX, focuses primarily on daytime offerings, featuring a variety of pastries, coffee, wine and beer. Far from the hustle and bustle of its downtown sister, SRX is in Leicester, a quiet country town 10 miles from downtown Asheville.
Asheville’s food scene continues to earn accolades with its current roster of restaurants. The James Beard Foundation named Filipinx restaurant Neng Jr.’s a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant less than a year after opening and Josiah McGaughey of Vivian a semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast.