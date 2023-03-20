SAHC Rocky Fork

The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy will host a guided hike through Rocky Fork State Park on Friday, March 24.

 Contributed

On Friday, March 24, the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy and the Friends of Rock Fork will host a free guided group hike at Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park in Flag Pond, beginning at 10 a.m.

This special hike will begin in the parking area, meander along crystal clear streams, traverse mountainsides, cross historic sites, and ultimately hit the Appalachian Trail before returning to the starting point. Considered a moderate hike with several steep inclines, the route will traverse a total of 8 miles and use the Rocky Fork Trail, Flint Creek Trail, Appalachian Trail, Blockstand Creek Trail, and the Blockstand Access Trail.

