Sailing, Take Me Away

Imagine being out at Watauga Lake during a calm summer evening on a sailboat without a care in the world.
Sounds relaxing, doesn’t it?
Sailing is one of the most enjoyable activities anyone can do and folks have been doing it for competition and relaxation for centuries.
The Tri-Cities Boating Club can help you learn how to rig up the sails and be on your way to the next port.
“I love boating in general, but sailing compared to powerboating is just so much more peaceful, but you also have to be a lot more knowledgeable,” Club Executive Officer Roger Carver said. “That’s why we’re having these classes so people can get out and enjoy it.”
The club is in its second year of teaching a SAIL course, which was created to serve the needs of the novice and experienced sailor, as well as the non-sailor, for basic skills and knowledge.
The classes started June 29 at the Sail Deck at Lakeshore Marina on Watauga Lake and go through Aug.17. The class has already sold out this year (maximum 20) and costs $125 per student. The course includes a textbook, exam, in-person classes and an on-water component (weather permitting).
“Last year, my wife and I took it and absolutely loved it,” Carver said. “The feedback last year that I heard was fantastic. I do know that the class sells out very quickly, usually about three or four days of the announcement. We have a waitlist and we’d actually like to have more classes.”
The classes usually last about an hour, beginning at 6 p.m. with sailing beginning soon after and lasting until dusk.
“I would say it’s about medium complexity to learn because there’s a lot to know,” Carver said. “With the class and the on-the-water training, I think it’s a great thing.”
The course announcement is usually in the beginning of June.
The Tri-Cities Boating Club is a member of the America’s Boating Club, which is a nonprofit, educational organization dedicated to making boating safer and more enjoyable by teaching classes in seamanship, navigation and related subjects.
The course instructors include Ed Lockett for Part I (The Boat), Bill Murdock on Part II (Forces), Skip Green teaching Part III (Techniques of Sailing) and Steve Brumit instructing Part IV (Boat Operation, Review and Exam).
Brumit is also the course chairman.
The club is also involved in local community events like a boating day at the Holston Home for Children in Greeneville and an offering of a TWRA safe boating course in March.
For more information, email Carver at rogercarver50@gmail.com or club commander Gary Endres at geendres@gmail.com.
Email at Tanner Cook tcook@johnsoncitypress.com.