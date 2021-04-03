Harriet Rollins was propelled into her current sport — canoe slalom — by a brush with a waterfall.
And now the 24-year-old Johnson City native will compete in the U.S. Olympic and National Team Trials on April 12-14 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Shortly after she graduated from Science Hill High School, Rollins found herself becoming more and more adventurous on the water until she went off a waterfall — on purpose.
She was thrown against the boat when she got to the bottom, suffering broken ribs.
“That made me take a step back,” she said. “I was pushing myself too far, too fast. I started having closer brushes and taking more risks, scenarios that could have turned out really badly.
“I was OK with that not happening anymore.”
These days, she’s content to race her canoe down a course anywhere between 150 and 400 meters, trying to navigate rapids. She goes through 18-25 gates, upstream and downstream, without touching them. The winner is the person who does it fastest with the fewest penalties.
The race lasts roughly two minutes. It’s intense, physical and taxing.
“You get down to the bottom and you’re absolutely exhausted,” she said. “It’s a sprint. I enjoy it for the precision and the safety. You have to be very adaptable. The courses are all unique. All the gates are set uniquely every single time. And the water is surging, so you have to be able to adapt each time you race.”
Even the Charlotte course, one with which she’s very familiar from her days attending nearby Davidson College, offers a different challenge every time.
“I’ve done the course 1,000 times and I still can’t nail all the moves on it,” she said. “It’s endlessly challenging. You do a move one way and you can always try to do it faster or cleaner.”
With likely only one spot for an American in the Olympics, Rollins admits she’s a long shot to compete in Japan this summer. There are also spots available on the U.S. team for the World Cup and the World Championships.
“I want to make it on the podium,” she said. “That’s a very real possibility.”