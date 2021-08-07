If you live in South- west Virginia, you’re probably familiar with the Clinch. It’s the scenic and peaceful river that originates around Tazewell, Virginia, and meanders westward some 135 miles through the foothills of towns like Honaker, Cleveland, Castlewood, St. Paul and Dungannon — working its way to cross the Tennesee/Virginia state line and ultimately feeding into the Tennessee River.
As a “coalfield” Virginian, chances are you’ve fished it, paddled it, floated it or camped along its banks. This river is the connector for these small towns, and for the people of Southwest Virginia.
The Clinch, however, doesn’t hold the same recognition of power as some of the more extreme whitewater rivers in the southern Appalachians. It is a tranquil river — with typically “flat” and floatable water. Regardless, it still carries incredible beauty and is highly distinguished in its own way as the most biologically diverse river in the mainland of the United States, while also among the most diverse in the entire northern hemisphere.
The Clinch sustains more than 48 “at risk” species, including 29 varieties of rare freshwater mussels and 19 species of fish. This river is extremely impor- tant, not for its rapids, but for its overall wealth of rare and endangered aquatic wildlife. Its need for sustainability is vital.
Unfortunately, many communities along the Clinch’s banks have seen a vast decline in coal and agriculture over the past few decades, devastating the local economies. So in 2010, the Clinch River Valley Initiative (CRVI) formed as a grassroots movement with the purpose of hopefully stimulating the financial systems of Southwest Virginia.
Could this amazing river that connects these towns and their people someway help to revitalize them?
The CRVI thought so, making its No. 1 goal to “Develop a Clinch River State Park,” and utilize outdoor recreation and tourism to help spark the economy.
Well, guess what? On June 16, 2021, after more than 10 years of hard work, that came to fruition. The Clinch River State Park is now the 41st and newest state park in Virginia.
As a work in progress, this won’t be the typical park that we are all used to. It will be the first “blueway state park” in Virginia. Instead of a single piece of land being the focal point, the river itself holds the prominence and will be the primary outdoor draw.
Once fully developed, the park will consist of an approximate 100-mile stretch of river, with numerous land properties scattered along it. These areas will have access points for floating and multi-day canoeing/kayaking trips, and many will also provide restrooms, camping, hiking and educational opportunities and act as a river gateway to the local towns.
One of these “anchor” properties of the Clinch River State Park is known as Sugar Hill in St. Paul. Sugar Hill has over eight miles of beautiful hiking trails with scenic vistas, a picnic shelter, and more than two miles of river frontage. The historical significance of this area is also rich with the remnants of a cabin that was the first settlement in all of Wise County, and later an 18th century French homestead.
St. Paul’s economy will no doubt get a major boost from the state park, as will many other communities along the river. Many of these towns have already joined the Clinch River Valley Initiative with the designation of “Hometowns of the Clinch.” This label bonds the towns and their people together to act as environmental stewards of the Clinch, while also unit- ing them to market the outdoor recreation it provides.
CLINCH RIVER STATE PARK AT SUGAR HILL
For those who are ready to explore the new Clinch River State Park, the Sugar Hill unit is open for visitors at Alt. Route US-58, Sugar Hill Loop, St. Paul, VA 24283. Near the McDonald’s, continue past the gazebo to your left, park near the Oxbow Lake dam, and walk across the dam toward the kiosk.
Hiking the 3.4 mile Sugar Hill Loop Trail (moderate):
At the informational kiosk near the lower end of Oxbow Lake, continue through the green forest gate on a double-track forest road. This will parallel the river for 0.9 tenths of a mile before coming to a trail intersection. Continue to your right, heading uphill, to stay on the Sugar Hill Loop. At the crest of the grass-covered ridge you will get wonderful views stretching into three counties of Southwest Virginia, while Clinch Mountain and Brumley Mountain can be seen in the distance. It is also a common occurrence to see multiple deer in these beautiful open fields.
As you near the end of the grassy ridgeline, you’ll arrive at an old homestead and chimney that is the site of the first settler in Wise County — John English, in 1772. This is a great place to stop for a break and read the interesting history of this site.
The trail will soon re-enter the forest and begin to make a sharp descent through a series of switchbacks. You will see the Clinchfield Railroad cutting through the forest below you as you work your way down toward Oxbow Lake. Follow trail signage to stay on the Sugar Hill Loop Trail (traversing just above the lake) back to the kiosk.
Hiking the Riverside Trail (easy):
Again, start at the informational kiosk at the lower end of Oxbow Lake and go through the green gate. At 0.4 tenths of a mile, the Riverside Trail begins by branching off to the left, heading down to the banks of the river. You will stay on this trail until it terminates at 2.1 miles. Retrace your steps for total hike of 4.2 miles.
The majority of this trek is very gentle and beautiful as it simply follows along the banks of the river. It is well maintained and predominately in the shade, making it a wonderful summer trek.