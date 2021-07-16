If you enjoy gardening, volunteering in your community, and networking with other gardeners, then you might want to become a University of Tennessee Extension Master Gardener.
Who - University of Tennessee Extension Master Gardener
What - The University of Tennessee Master Gardener Training Program
When - Thursday, Aug. 5 – Register by July 30, 2021
Where - Sullivan County Extension office at 423-574-1919
The University of Tennessee Master Gardener Training program begins on Thursday, Aug, 5. The class will meet on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon for 16 sessions. The program will cover a wide array of topics, including horticulture basics in addition to special interest topics like landscape design, houseplants, ornamental plants, native plants, lawn management, and water management -- among many others.
Following completion of the training, University of Tennessee Extension Master Gardener volunteers engage in gardening activities in their community and contribute 40 hours of volunteer service. These volunteers enable UT Extension to magnify their efforts to teach home horticulture in our surrounding communities.
The training program is only the beginning. Upon completion, participants, in addition to volunteering, get to engage with a large network of existing area Master Gardeners for both continuing education and social networking. Graduates are encouraged to select an area of interest and develop their knowledge with the extensive continuing education classes provided throughout the year.
You can make an impact in your local community. Projects include gardening workshops, plant clinics, demonstration gardens, assisting in the Extension offices and a myriad of other horticultural and organizational possibilities.
Interested? For more information call the Sullivan County Extension office at 423-574-1919 by Friday, July 30, to ensure a spot in this fall’s program. Space is limited. We hope to see you there!