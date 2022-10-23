The 53rd consecutive Elizabethton Fall Count was held last month, and conducted by 26 observers in nine parties. The weather was cool and cloudy, with scattered light showers in most areas. Counters covered parts of Carter County and territory in the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington.

According to longtime count compiler Rick Knight, participants tallied 125 species, which is exactly the average of the last 30 years.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video