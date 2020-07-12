Real survival tips: How to hike with kids

“My legs are too tired to hike anymore,” my 9-year-old son said with a grimace. He looked as if he could burst into tears at any moment. His older sister wasn’t much happier. The trek to Dick Creek Falls was wonderful for a while, but that didn’t last.
The return involved a lengthy ascent, and both were bored and exhausted long before arriving back at the car.
As a young father, I desperately wanted my children to get away from the TV and experience the outdoors. I wanted to raise them to love nature and reap the benefits of hiking. So I often took them along, even on the most challenging adventures, the lengthy hikes, and the blustery days.
That was often a mistake. As they got older, hiking became an annoyance, and for several years they were determined to stay home instead of exploring the woods with their dad. I lost that battle, but learned some valuable lessons.
Fortunately, hiking came full circle as they got older, and as young adults, they once again hike with me and enjoy being outside. I’m sure I could’ve eased some whines and whimpers in those early days and made many of their experiences more entertaining and gratifying.
If you have small children you want to introduce to hiking, you’ll need some tricks up your sleeve. Here are some “survival” tips to increase the fun for the entire family:
Bring friends
As a family, we experienced our most enjoyable outings when non-sibling kids joined us, so invite your child’s friend or another family. Something magical happens when other children are around, and it’s very effective at keeping little ones enthusiastic and having fun. They’ll become so preoccupied exploring with their friends they’ll forget their tired legs and the miles will fly by.
Take it easy
Walk at your child’s pace by letting them lead and give them ample time to explore. As adults, we seem to always have to get somewhere in a certain amount of time. Leave that mindset behind when you bring your kids along. Hiking with children is about the journey, not the destination. When you sense they are becoming tired, turn around. Your objective should be to provide a positive outdoor experience, not reaching a particular goal.
Involve water
Kids love water. Choose a short hike along a stream or to a waterfall. Some of our most memorable treks were where we had to navigate shallow stream crossings. Water adds to the adventure and the fun.
There are many trails in our region bordering beautiful streams. Any of the following would make a great family hike. All lead to a waterfall as well, but don’t necessarily set that as your goal.
• Easy, two-mile roundtrip trek to Laurel Run Falls in Church Hill
• Hike along the beautiful Little Stoney Creek Trail near Dungannon, Virginia
• Explore Laurel Fork via the Hampton Blueline Trail and the Appalachian Trail in Hampton
• Scenic 2.4-mile roundtrip hike to Margarette Falls in Greene County
• Multiple stream crossings to reach Rock Creek Falls near Erwin
Involve learning and games
You’ll need to do your research for this one. With some effort, you can use hiking to teach children about the outdoors while keeping them engaged during the trek. Make a game of finding or identifying wildflowers and trees. I use the PlantSnap app to help with plant IDs.
Play “I spy” and look for animals, birds, and unique rock formations. Bring a map and compass or GPS unit, and learn to use them with each other. Point out anything historical along the way. Did you know Rock Creek Park was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the early 1930s? Explain the role of the CCC to your child. And did you know that the trail along Laurel Fork was constructed on an old railway bed from the 1920s? Explore with your child and try to figure out where the old trestle bridges were located along the trail.
Assign jobs
Create “jobs” on the hike to empower them and provide a sense of responsibility. Designate a “trail leader” — be sure to rotate this duty if there are multiple children. Assign a “navigator” to get everyone back to the car on the return trip. Another could be the “ranger”—carrying the first aid kit and pointing out any dangers along the trail.
I hope these ideas provide you with more hiking and less whining when on the trail with your children. I feel it is important to get them outside when you can. Hiking is a wonderful way to reduce screen time while improving their health and overall development. Hopefully, it will also teach them an appreciation for nature, and will enable the next generation to be good stewards of the environment. Not to mention, it provides a wonderful atmosphere for quality family time.
For directions to any of the hikes listed, email Bill Fuller via the CONTACT page on HikingBill.com.