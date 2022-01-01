Unicoi County resident Kevin Powers has qualified for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League’s largest tournament for a third straight year.
Powers is set to compete at the All-American at Lake Hamilton, Arkansas, on June 2-4, 2022. The All-American, which started 38 years ago, was the first bass tournament to offer a $100,000 award for the winner. It is regarded as the toughest tournament in the world to win and just qualifying for the event has launched many successful professional bass-fishing careers.
There are qualifying regional championships and a wild-card qualifier with 49 pros and 49 co-anglers representing the Walmart Bass Fishing League divisions. More than 30,000 anglers are all trying to win the BFL All-American.
The top six finishes from regional and wild-card tournaments and seven more from the Bass Fishing League advance to the All-American.
Powers has qualified two previous times, competing at the Mississippi River at Lacrosse, Wisconsin, and Cross Lake in Shreveport, Louisiana. He believes Lake Hamilton is best suited for him to do well at the All-American.
“I feel good about my chances at Lake Hamilton. From what I’ve gathered from the internet and countless YouTube videos and fishing reports, the bass should mostly be post-spawn,” Powers said. “That being said, it sets up a lot like Boone and Watauga Lakes. Top-water baits should be really good. I plan on using a Pop-R, Cp-R and Zara Spooks.
“There are supposedly hundreds of brush piles around the countless docks, so when the top-water bit diminishes, I’ll be flipping a jig or worm hoping to increase my total weight.”
Powers began fishing at a young age with his father. He first started fishing tournaments at age 13 and his dad often served as his partner. Some of his favorite local lakes are Cherokee, South Holston and Watauga. While he’s normally bass fishing, he enjoys catching the crappie in Watauga Lake.
To qualify for the All-American, he finished third in the regional tournament at Fort Loudon Lake in Lenoir City on Nov. 5-6. He explained it wasn’t easy.
“Fishing was tough that week with only eight limits (five fish) being brought to the weigh-in by 217 boaters in two days,” Powers said. “The first day of the tournament, I was lucky to catch two keepers weighing 3.9 pounds at the very end of the day on a flipping jig to finish in 39th place and stay within striking distance of the top six.
“The second day, I started off with a jig again and zilch ... nothing.
“Then, I remembered that I had been catching some small keeper fish in practice on a small hair jig we normally throw on our home lakes in winter time. So I picked that small hair jig along with some 4-pound line and it started working for me. I ended with five keepers weighing 10.3 pounds for a two-day total of 13.12 pounds, jumping from 39th to third place.”
Fishing is a passion for Powers and so is family. He has passed on the love of fishing to his daughter, Chloe, with a tradition of fishing the creeks on his daughter’s birthday. She particularly likes being able to catch fish with her bare hands.
Powers revealed he had to qualify for the All-American through the Fort Loudon event since he missed a few divisional tournaments due to his son’s graduation from Vanderbilt and a family vacation.
“I knew I could not make up enough points in our volunteer division to make regional so I paid my entry dues and set my sights on the wild-card,” he said. “The bad part about wild-card, FLW doesn’t announce the lake site until all the regionals have been completed. It could’ve been at Table Rock, Missouri, like it was last year. I was lucky it was close and on a lake I’d fished before.”