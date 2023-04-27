PolyPipe in Erwin is working with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to create fish habitats out of the plant’s leftover pipe remnants.
The habitats are made up of structures which are built from donated PolyPipe materials and are roughly 5 feet by 4 feet in size and are secured to the bottom of a body of water using cement. Once there, the habitat will attract younger, smaller fish looking for safety. Those smaller fish will attract larger fish, and fishermen can target the habitat to potentially reel in those larger fish. The first structure has already been placed in Hidden Valley Lake, located in Washington County, Virginia.
"PolyPipe is focused on sustainability, reducing its waste and giving back to our community,” said PolyPipe Director of Operations Michael Fick. “We are delighted to partner with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources on this effort, which will enhance local waterways for fishermen and fish alike.”
The partnership began after Fick sought out a way for PolyPipe’s unused pipe pieces to help the environment. The VDWR plans to extend the partnership to local high schools and universities to allow students to help build the structures and create several different habitats.
"Programs like this ensure our values extend beyond our company,” PolyPipe Chief Executive Officer Mark Brenon said. “We own our area of responsibility and providing this piece of sustainability for the fish species is a great endeavor. We believe we have a fiduciary responsibility to give back to the communities in which we work. It’s one of our core values. That’s why I'm so thrilled that (Fick) was able to identify this opportunity and develop it for all parties.”