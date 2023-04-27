PolyPipe in Erwin is working with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to create fish habitats out of the plant’s leftover pipe remnants.

The habitats are made up of structures which are built from donated PolyPipe materials and are roughly 5 feet by 4 feet in size and are secured to the bottom of a body of water using cement. Once there, the habitat will attract younger, smaller fish looking for safety. Those smaller fish will attract larger fish, and fishermen can target the habitat to potentially reel in those larger fish. The first structure has already been placed in Hidden Valley Lake, located in Washington County, Virginia.

