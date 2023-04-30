The exact timeline is a blur, but the general timeline is all that really matters in the case of a man who took his two sons to meet with Mother Nature every year for an unforgettable tradition.
It would’ve begun sometime in the early or mid-1960s, and continued until maybe 1973 or ‘74, when the dad’s health began to spiral downward, prior to his passing much too young in 1975.
But the demise of their dad is not what the sons remember. Rather, it’s the camping/fishing trips every April that they recall, providing great memories still today for two “boys” now in their 60s.
The mother was never a part of these excursions, which were always in April, six miles up the mountain from Damascus, Virginia, in a little hamlet called Taylor’s Valley. But many years later, she remembered it all as if it happened just last week.
For the record, Opening Day of trout season occurred every year on the first Saturday of April.
“(The dad) thrived on anything related to sports, especially if it involved you and your brother,” the mom once said to the older son, now 65. “First day of trout season was like Christmas to him — it only came once a year and he enjoyed every minute of it. He even loved it if it was cold and snowy, or even when he slipped into that icy stream and didn’t catch anything but a cold.
“He always said being out in nature made him feel closer to God. I hope he meant it and wasn’t just giving an excuse for bringing home a car full of smelly, wet clothes and two very dirty boys.”
The mom spoke the truth. The dad lived for those outings, and the sons loved them as much.
The younger son was once on hand when his dad fell off a bridge and flipped head over heels into the stream 20 feet below, into water perhaps five feet deep. But even that is a fond memory.
“He was leaning over the rail trying to see if there were any fish under the bridge when his feet slipped and over he went,” said the younger son, presently 60 but then maybe about 10. “I was taking off my shoes to go in after him when he made it out himself.
“When he came out he said, ‘Why the heck are you barefooted?’ And I said, ‘Because I was coming in to help you and I didn’t want Mom to get mad at me for messing up my shoes.’ ”
There were many such adventures for the two boys, and an uncle who was just eight months older than the older son. The older son and his uncle were best friends, then and still today.
The uncle remembered perhaps the first time he experienced an opening weekend at Taylor’s Valley. It was with his dad, who was the grandfather of the aforementioned brothers.
“I don’t recall exactly who was on the trip with us, but I remember this one time (circa 1965) when Daddy had his old pickup truck and he put these cattle racks in each corner (of the bed),” said the uncle, who recently turned 66. “He put straw in the bottom of the bed and probably some blankets and stuff, and then he threw a tarp over the top to give us kind of a makeshift cover, and we slept under there. That is among my earliest memories.”
The uncle and the older son were thick as molasses, always competing in one way or another. One thing they liked to do was shoot marbles, a long, lost game from back in the day.
“I remember playing marbles,” the uncle said. “And we would always bring a ball glove so we could pass some (base)ball. And we would throw some football, too.”
They would all camp, the brothers, the dad and the uncle, and perhaps a few other relatives. It seems that some locals from Damascus were there as well, with their own campsites.
In a small area basically the size of a football field, there were perhaps six or eight tents and three or four other methods of shelter (camper, lean-to, back of a pickup truck, etc.).
The tents would start going up Friday afternoon and would come back down Sunday.
There was always a major bonfire happening around the two or three family tents, which may include a cousin or two and another pair of uncles who were 20 years older than all of the young boys. The adults cooked on Coleman stoves and soaked a favorite beverage or two, and the kids roasted marshmallows on that four-foot flame that always seemed to be blazing.
Those fires on a cold April night are burned into a boy’s memory.
The brothers and their dad had a tent in the 1960s, but in ‘71 they moved on up to a tag-a-long camper. The uncle was usually invited to stay, of course. After years on the hard ground, which a kid really didn’t mind, the camper was like staying at the Radisson.
One time, back in their tent days, a cold snap caused the dad to insist that he and his boys go down to Damascus and rent a cottage. This had to be on a Saturday, because they’d caught a stringer of fish that they simply hung outside in the cold temperatures (well off the ground) while they ran to the store. Upon returning, to their shock, their fish had been snatched.
There was spring water flowing down the mountain into Taylor’s Valley, from a tunnel-like spout that dumped into the trout stream. Sometimes a kid might get froggy and stick his head under that pouring rush of icy water, to show off. Man, what a wake-up call!
But fishing was the thing, after all. It was the reason for the season.
Virginia changed its trout regulations in 1996, when it began to allow the year-round opportunity for anglers to chase their favorite speckled fish. Prior to that, there was Opening Day.
Opening Day, following a few weeks of “closed” streams, was absolutely wondrous for a 8- or 10- or 12-year-old boy. Magical.
And it wasn’t just Opening Day, it was noon on Opening Day when the season re-started.
The older son can recall the anticipation of Opening Day, but specifically those hours after breakfast, leading up to high noon. He’d claim a spot on a rock off the edge into the stream and hope no one crowded in nearby — usually someone did.
By a quarter till 12, everyone was in place. Salmon eggs and nightcrawlers enveloped the hooks, as the clock ticked down. It was nerve-racking for a young boy who could only hope to be lucky enough to catch a fish. Two would be a bonus, three a landslide.
Inevitably, someone would start early, like at 11:57 or 11:58, and then people would follow suit. Not too many actually waited until noon.
“You could hear the 12 o’clock whistle at the dye plant from down in Damascus,” the uncle said.
By noon or just a moment or two later, trout were being caught. It was Christmas again.
Within a couple hours, the rush was over and the boys perhaps headed back to camp to pass baseball or draw a circle in the dirt to shoot marbles. A few grownups may have taken naps.
Those fortunate enough to snag a few fish took them back down to the creek to “clean” them.
Meanwhile, a relative who had to work Saturdays eventually made his way to Taylor’s Valley.
“He’d show up after he got off work at 1 or 2 o’clock, after everyone had beat the creek to death,” the uncle said. “He’d come and settle in somewhere, then go out and catch his limit.
“He carried a willow creel and he showed me how to take the leaves from a laurel bush or those rhododendron bushes and line the bottom of his creel. I guess the idea behind that was so it wouldn’t get his creel all nasty and stuff when he put his fish in there. So when I got older and got my own creel, I did the same thing. Plus, it’s a good armrest.”
As a grownup in the ‘80s, the uncle passed it forward, taking his young son to Taylor’s Valley.
It was a tradition like few others, a memory-maker that rang the bell year after year for an uncle, two brothers and a dad who always managed to keep the fire burning. Really, it was awesome.