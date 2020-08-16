One dirt trail leads to a lost marvel

Sitting between two towering mountains and nestled slightly over the North Carolina line from Erwin, the ghost town of Lost Cove is among the more famous ones on the East Coast.
Once a prosperous logging community that thrived because of the railroad, the town was abandoned.
Since then, life has gone on and Lost Cove remains on top of the mountain, frozen in time.
A BRIEF HISTORY
It is not completely clear when Lost Cove was settled or for what purpose.
One story goes that when Daniel Boone was coming through the area that a family had a sick daughter and requested to stop so that the little girl could get well.
The family hiked up the hillside and found a plateau and settled there, but never made it back with Boone’s caravan. In Boone’s diaries, however, there is never a mention of this event.
Some others contend that the town was founded sometime around the start of the Civil War.
With its location in the mountains, Lost Cove was an ideal logging area that provided many trees from the surrounding Pisgah National Forest.
Now that the town was thriving with the help of logging industries and railroads, residents were able to build a school to educate their children.
However, timber is a limited resource, and as the supply of wood began to diminish, the railroad stopped servicing the town in order to focus on other industries like coal. With a major part of the economy deteriorated, residents lobbied to build a road into Lost Cove.
Legislators denied this request and the people living in the town slowly began to move away until the town was abandoned in 1957.
Moonshine was an important part of Lost Cove’s economy. While some families made the illicit whiskey for their personal use, others would turn a profit by selling or trading moonshine to nearby townsfolk or men passing through on the railroad.
One of the reasons that moonshiners were able to prosper in Lost Cove was that judges trying to control the problem were unsure about the jurisdiction in which the town fell.
Because it fell on the Tennessee-North Carolina border and was very isolated, Lost Cove created an environment where moonshiners came to do business.
WHAT’S THERE?
Nature has retaken the land in Lost Cove for the most part.
There was once a school, but due to vandalism, it was burned down. The only thing that remains of the school is the steps.
There is one house left that is accessible, but many believe it to be haunted by the ghost of John B. Tipton.
The cemetery is one of the more eerie places in Lost Cove, but there are some interesting headstones — like the one of Bonnie Miller, which is clearly carved by hand, in the back corner.
What was once used as a woodshed is one of the first buildings you would see on your way in from Erwin.
Probably the most photographed object outside of the lone accessible home is the truck with the tree growing through it. There are plenty of other places to explore in Lost Cove, like two of the stone chimneys that still stand or the other standing home that is a bit harder to get to and may require some bushwhacking.
THE HIKE
There are actually two ways to get to Lost Cove, but one is much more simple than the other.
The Lost Cove Trail is an unmarked path off of Forest Service Road 237 in Yancey County, North Carolina, and is about 2.5 miles to Lost Cove.
The trail is overgrown, and from personal experience, I would advise against this way.
From Erwin, go out to the Chestoa area along the Nolichuckey River and hike west along the railroad tracks for a good 3.5 miles.
Once you cross into North Carolina, the trail is not far and can easily be missed.
It is best to watch a few of the YouTube videos and do plenty of research before going on the hike.
From the trailhead just off the tracks, it is a good two miles up to Lost Cove and a steep grade going up at points.
Bring plenty of water, a first-aid kit and a couple of snacks. Be prepared to spend at least five or six hours of your day getting out to the ghost town and back.
The hike along the railroad tracks is not hard, but if you decide to go in the summer, it can get hot. But the river is just down the hillside, so there is a chance to cool off.
Keep in mind that you are in the woods, too, and going to an isolated community.
Be aware of rattlesnakes, bears and any other wild animals when you enter their world.
Even though it may seem like a long way, if ghost towns tickle your fancy, you will want to put Lost Cove at the top of your list.