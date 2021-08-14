The Kayak Roll
Aug. 16
Whether you want to learn to roll for the first time or improve an existing roll, this 2-hour class will help you build the proper technique and confidence to hit your roll when it counts. Class is taught in a calm cove in the river. Basic kayaking skills required. Age 10-up. No experience required and all equipment provided. All instructors carry professional certification through the ACA. Cost is $75. Register at www.nolilearn.org.
Flatwater Kayak Fun Day
Aug. 21
Several dates are available to choose from. Join one of our instructors for a half-day paddle on Watauga Lake. You will get a review of flatwater kayaks and gear, a safety briefing and be personally fitted to one of our touring kayaks, a life jacket and paddle. Launch into a protected cove and enjoy an easy day enjoying the lake. Family-friendly and suitable for all ages 7-plus. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $65 for adults and $45 for children. Register at www.nolilearn.org.
Novice Whitewater Canoe
Aug. 21
If you already have some experience in a whitewater canoe and want to become more comfortable on moving water, then our one-day Novice Whitewater Canoe Class is the class for you. Your instructor will start where you are in your paddling progression and build from there so that you can more confidently enjoy your time on the river. This class is ideal for any current whitewater canoeist who wants to improve their proficiency on class I-II+ rivers. Age 10-up. All instructors carry professional certification through the ACA. Students are expected to bring their own boat and gear. Cost is $125. Register at www.nolilearn.org.
Contributed