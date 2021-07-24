NOLI Wilderness Survival 1 day class
July 31
This fun one-day course taught by Scott Fisher familiarizes participants with the essential concepts of wilderness survival that will help you stack the odds in your favor. Held at our rustic camp on Survival Island, the focus is on providing practical, real-world skills to use if lost or injured in a wilderness setting. All equipment provided. No experience necessary. Minimum age is 10. Cost is $90 per person. Reserve your spot at www.nolilearn.org.
NOLI Kayak Overnight Adventure
July 31-Aug 1
Join our kayak and camping instructors as they take you on a paddle tour of the mountain-ringed emerald green waters of Watauga Lake and then make camp along the shoreline to spend the night among the stars. Kayak, paddle and life jacket provided. Participants are required to bring the remainder of their gear but we do have loaner tents and limited other items on a first-come basis if needed (see What to bring). After registering, your instructor will send you a complete list of items with recommendations on how to prepare and pack, as well as a link to a video where we walk you through some tips and tricks to help you get ready. Age 10+. Cost is $195 for adults; $175 for children ages 10-17. Reserve your spot at www.nolilearn.org.
NOLI Knots for the Outdoors
Aug. 1
This comprehensive 3-hour class covers everything from what makes a good knot to how to tie a variety of knots correctly and proficiently. Tying knots is a fundamental skill for those who spend time outdoors and with this class you will be well on your way to becoming the go-to guy or gal that others look to when the right knot needs to be tied with confidence. And if you feel a bit intimidated, don’t be. Some folks think they don’t have the aptitude when they really just need the right instruction and practice. Rope and equipment are provided. No previous experience needed. Ages 10 and above. Cost is $45. Reserve at www.nolilearn.org.
