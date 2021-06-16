ERWIN -- Hard core whitewater paddlers take Swiftwater Rescue classes so they are ready for whatever they encounter in a remote gorge, but what about the rest of us?
The Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute is offering two special classes for average folks who just want to be able to go paddle their kayak at the local lake and be safe.
So far in 2021, Tennessee has seen five paddling related fatalities, and three of them were at lakes. In 2020, Tennessee earned the dubious honor of being tied for first in the nation for river related paddling fatalities, driven by the influx of new paddlers to class I (easier) waterways.
“Experience shows us that we just can’t take lakes and easy rivers for granted,” said NOLI founder and lead instructor Scott Fisher. “These waterways have some hazards that aren’t always apparent so it’s important to be able to recognize them, avoid them and be in a position to help ourselves and others when things don’t go according to plan.”
Along with NOLI instructor and Bluff City native Debbie Briscoe, Fisher teaches multiple ways to re-enter your kayak if you capsize in deep water and many other techniques to keep yourself and your family safe while enjoying our beautiful local lakes.
NOLI is also offering a class just for kids and families.
“With the kids we want everybody to have a good time but we also work in some skills to teach respect for the power of water and ways kids can help each other or even help Mom and Dad, in a pinch,” Fisher said. “There are so many great outdoor adventures to be had throughout our region and, with a little bit of know-how, we can all make sure we come home smiling at the end of the day.”
NOLI Water Safety for Kids & Families
June 23 at Watauga Lake
$15 for adults/$10 for kids
NOLI Flatwater Kayak Safety & Rescue
June 25 at Watauga Lake
Sign up at www.nolilearn.org/safety-rescue.