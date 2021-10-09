BRISTOL, Va. — The public is invited to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony related to the completed restoration of three trestles on the Mendota end of the trail.
This will add close to one additional mile to the trail and showcase multiple water crossings, including the long bridge across the North Fork of the Holston River. The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m., at the Mendota Trailhead, opposite from The Store@Mendota at 2421 Mendota Road in Mendota, Va.
Oscar Harris and Heather Pace will provide special music 30 minutes prior to the event, and the ETSU Old-Time Band will perform following the ribbon cutting. Those who wish to stay and enjoy the music are encouraged to bring a chair.
Eva Beaule, an advocate in advancing the trail effort, states “Our team of dedicated volunteers and supporters are excited about this extension of the trail on the Mendota end. The trail is witnessing ever-increasing usage by walkers and bikers. This new segment will add to the enjoyment of their trail experience.”
Once completed, the Mendota Trail will be a 12.5 mile recreational corridor between Bristol and Mendota. The former railroad property offers tranquil countryside and woodlands on gentle grades comparable to nearby rails-to-trails favorites like the Virginia Creeper Trail. The trail is owned by the Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc., a Bristol-based all-volunteer nonprofit organization.
Beaule adds, “Going forward, our energies and resources are focused on opening additional mileage on the Mendota end. We will be sharing news related to those advancements over the coming months.”
In addition, for those interested in Mendota history, the Mendota History Room located in the Mendota Community Center will be open until 4 p.m. following the event. Local Mendota historian Dorothy Dye will be present to answer questions.
For more information regarding the Mendota Trail or to volunteer or make a donation, visit the website: www.mendotatrail.org.
Contributed