The Tennessee mandatory boating education law is similar to the driver’s license law. You acquire the study materials, study, and then take an approved boating safety exam administered by an approved representative of the TWRA.
Any Tennessee resident born after Jan. 1, 1989, must show the TWRA-issued wallet Boating Safety Education Certificate as proof of successful completion of the TWRA Boating Safety exam.
No other certificate will be accepted as meeting the requirements of the law.
The certification is not required if there is an adult (18 years old or older) on board to take immediate control of the vessel. However this adult, if born after January 1, 1989, must have the boating education certification.
Out of State Boaters — If you were born after January 1, 1989, TWRA will accept any National Association of State Boating Law Administrators approved boating safety certificate.
Testing sites
Unless otherwise noted, these are locations to take the exam only. Bring Social Security Number, black pen, and type 600 Boating Safety Exam Permit to testing locations. Students can go to any county to take the class or exam.
Carter County
Elizabethton Carter County Public Library — Call for an appointment, (423) 547-6360
Greene County
Mosheim Public Library — By appointment only, (423) 422-7937
Johnson County
Mountain City Library — By appointment only, (423) 727-6544
Sullivan County
Sullivan County Library in Blountville — Monday through Friday 9-4 p.m., (423) 279-2714
Thomas Memorial Library in Bluff City — Monday through Friday, 9-4 p.m.
Bristol Public Library — Monday through Thursday, noon-5 p.m.; Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 2-5 p.m.
Thomas Memorial Library in Bluff City — Monday through Friday, 9-4 p.m.
Thomas Memorial Library in Bluff City — Monday through Friday, 9-4 p.m.
Kingsport Public Library — Call for an appointment, 423-224-2539
Unicoi County
Unicoi County Public Library in Erwin — Call for an appointment, (423) 743-6533
Washington County
Johnson City Public Library — Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; (423) 434-4454
Jonesborough Library — By appointment only, (423) 753-1800
Gray Library — By appointment only, (423) 477-1550
Contributed