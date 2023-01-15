Shrubs

According to UT Extension plant experts, freeze damage in landscape plants — like these shrubs at a home in Johnson City — is the result of ice formation within the plant that then punctures cell walls.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

Last month’s hard freeze has had a visible impact on lawns and shrubs, but landscape experts say homeowners should be patient and wait for new growth in the spring.

Officials with the University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture say the sudden 40-degree plunge of temperatures during the end of December was severe enough for plant damage to occur. According to UT Extension plant experts, freeze damage in plants is largely the result of ice formation within the plant that then punctures cell walls.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

