According to UT Extension plant experts, freeze damage in landscape plants — like these shrubs at a home in Johnson City — is the result of ice formation within the plant that then punctures cell walls.
Last month’s hard freeze has had a visible impact on lawns and shrubs, but landscape experts say homeowners should be patient and wait for new growth in the spring.
Officials with the University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture say the sudden 40-degree plunge of temperatures during the end of December was severe enough for plant damage to occur. According to UT Extension plant experts, freeze damage in plants is largely the result of ice formation within the plant that then punctures cell walls.
The rapid temperature drop meant plants were less able to implement internal defense measures to tolerate low temperature stress. UT experts say high winds across Tennessee also contributed to desiccation or drying that can injure plants.
Shaun Barr, store manager of Evergreen of Johnson City, said those conditions have contributed to a severe case of what is typically known as “winter burn,” a condition where frigid temperatures cause foliage to turn brown and drop off the plants.
Barr said most evergreens are tolerate enough to withstand even extreme drops in temperatures, but a rapid hard freeze like the one the region witnessed during the holidays often occur just once a decade.
“With the sudden drop in temperatures from the 50s to the single digits, plants didn’t have the time to acclimate to the cold,” Barr said.
A Severe Impact On Plants
Jim Brosnan, UT professor of turfgrass science, said in a recent news release from the Institute of Agriculture that warm-season turfgrasses, such as zoysiagrass and bermudagrass, had already transitioned into winter dormancy before the deep freeze that gripped Tennessee during the holidays.
“Signs of damage won’t appear until warmer weather returns in the spring,” Brosnan said. “Injury on cool-season turfgrasses is quite visible now with leaves that are usually green having brown, necrotic tissue.”
UT experts say many conifers are also showing a golden or brown coloration, but the full extent of the injury won’t be known for another few months. Low temperatures might have been especially harmful to zone 7 or 8 landscape plants, such as Aucuba, Camellia, Distylium, various hollies, Indian Hawthorn, Loropetalum, fig and more.
“Close inspection of boxwood and azalea may reveal the bark is split, cracked or peeling from the trunk,” said Amy Fulcher, UT professor of sustainable ornamental plant production. “Because this disrupts the plant’s ability to move water from the roots to the leaves, plants with this type of damage are not expected to recover quickly, if at all.”
The coming of spring may reveal some woody species, such as crapemyrtle, killed to the ground or warm-season grasses, tender perennials and even borderline woody plants killed outright.
Assessing The Actual Damage
For now, UT Extension advises that the best action for homeowners is to be patient and do nothing. Herbaceous non-woody plants, those that are borderline for Tennessee (elephant ears, hardy lantana, calla, canna and more) as well as plants that are often evergreen (hardy ferns, Heuchera, Lenten rose and more) may have been killed to the ground.
Leaving that now-dead above ground tissue may provide a bit of insulation in the coming weeks for plants that survived.
“Don’t do extensive cleanup or mowing or a lot of pruning of woody plants,” Bumgarner said. “Waiting until plants leaf out, or fail to leaf out, in the spring will give you the best indication of what to prune.”
Barr agrees, and also advises homeowners to be patient and wait until late winter or early spring to begin assessing damage to their landscape plants.
“You can’t truly determine damage until the ‘bud swell,’” he said. At that time, Barr said homeowners can begin pruning the dead from their shrubs and apply the proper fertilization.
UT experts also say any concerns about whether a plant is still alive can be addressed with a simple scratch test. That means removing or scratching off a small section of bark on a few small stems or twigs to expose the cambium.
Green tissue indicates a living stem. If the tissue is brown, then it is dead.
Officials suggest homeowners with questions about how the winter storm impacted their shrubs and landscape plants contact their county UT Extension offices or go online to UThort.com.