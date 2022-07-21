Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park rangers now officially have a ranger station to call their own.
Rocky Fork State Park Manager Tim Pharis said park rangers have converted a 100-year-old stone home, located about 400 yards from the park entrance at 280 Jennie Moore Road, into a temporary ranger station.
Pharis said the ranger station, which doubles as a gift shop, has been in use for around eight months. However, thanks to recent staffing changes, the station is now open and staffed during the weekend.
“We do have somebody here Friday, Saturday and Sunday now to open up our gift shop and staff it,” said Pharis.
The gift shop has a range of Rocky Fork swag available for purchase, including stickers, patches, hiking medallions, T-shirts and a book about the park. The gift shop is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, as well as intermittently throughout the week.
The ranger station doesn’t just serve as a gift shop, though. Pharis said visitors who want more information about the park or any of its features can get it at the station.
“It’s not just a gift shop,” said Pharis. “If you want park information, maps, program schedules of our interpretive events, it’s all here at the ranger station, too. And it’s just a good spot to stop by before or after your trek up into Rocky Fork to get better acquainted with the park.”
And while Pharis said it was exciting to have a temporary structure to serve visitors, a bigger, permanent location will eventually make its way to Rocky Fork.
“A permanent visitor’s center is still in the works,” Pharis said. “This does not replace a permanent visitor’s center that’s coming. It’s more of a stop gap to give people a structure, a real facility, as we figure out the permanent, large visitor’s center for the park.”
