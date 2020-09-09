The Boone Lake Association will hold its 21st annual Boone Lake cleanup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday.
The usual spring date for the cleanup was postponed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Saturday’s event will be reduced in size from previous years, but will still focus on the core objective of removing trash, tires, refuse and debris from the waters and shoreline of Boone Lake.
Drawings for cash/gift card prizes will be held at the conclusion of the event.
The Boone Lake Association, which was founded in 1983, the has focused on making the lake safer for all recreational enthusiasts by focusing on cleanliness, water quality and emergency calls to remove debris for more than three decades.
This year’s cleanup will be based from three sites around the Lake: Pickens Bridge/Jays Dock, Lakeview Marina and Boone Lake Marina.
The association’s staff will be present at each of these locations to register volunteers and hand out gloves and trash bags.
Participants of the cleanup are asked to wear masks in the presence of others and observe social distancing protocols.
Unlike previous years, there will be no picnic after the event. The usual venue at Winged Deer Park is closed, and due to the coronavirus, the association has decided to skip this portion of the cleanup for 2020.
Participants will be given an individual Boone Lake Cleanup 2020 T-shirt, a goody bag with various items and tickets for a cash/gift card drawing as they return bags of trash. Dumpsters will be available at each site to accommodate larger items. Prizes total at least $1,000.
In addition to several hundred volunteers ,this event is supported by several area businesses and organizations. For a list of sponsors and additional information, go to BooneLakeAssociation.org.