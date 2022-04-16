The Kingsport resident took home the top prize of $71,500 at the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Central Division competition on Dale Hollow Lake.
Lurking near the top of the leaderboard all week, Williams consistently put over 21 pounds on the scale each of the first two days. Starting Saturday’s championship round in third, Williams didn’t let off the gas and sacked up 21 pounds, 13 ounces to easily push him to the top when it mattered most. He totaled 64-10 on the week to capture the biggest win of his young career.
“I’m telling you I’m speechless, I really am,” Williams said. “I don’t even know what to say. I think it will set in tomorrow, maybe when I drive out of here. I know that trophy is going to sleep in the bed with me for the next six weeks, I’m sure.”