OPEI_Backyarding-Infographic [Recovered]
“Backyarding” — the art of taking indoor activities to the outdoors — is a trend that has caught on. As winter begins to wind down, thoughts of playing in and working in our yards often kick into high gear.

Perhaps you are already dreaming of family gatherings, grilling and eating in your backyard. Or maybe you wish to add a yoga zone, design an outdoor movie theater, or build an agility course for your pet this year. Or perhaps this is the year you wish to add a pollinator garden or plant a vegetable or flower garden. Or are you hoping to get that outdoor office setup with extended WiFi?

