Are you the kind of person who wants to find a place far away from the crowds and the sound of cars? I am. I love getting outside in the wilderness where I’m free from everyday living. No phones, no TV, and not even a care to know what time it is. When I first started kayaking I found it wonderful that I could go places I couldn’t drive to or even hike to easily — a sandy beach alongside a river, a forested area where all you can hear are the sounds of nature, and other such delights. I started wanting to stay out for longer and longer stretches of time, and camping in those places was how to do that.

An overnight on an island or a multi-day trip traveling down a slow-moving river like the Suwannee in Florida exploring every nook and cranny along the way is exhilarating and fulfilling as well as a great escape. It’s like going back in time. I’ve also discovered large lakes like Kentucky Lake and Berkley Lake that are so wide you can’t see the other side and in such places have spotted golden eagles soaring above me and spied herds of deer in the lush coves. Then there are lakes with waterfalls like Lake Jocassee in South Carolina that have 60- and 80-foot cascades flowing into them that I’ve paddled right up into. And paddling out of an estuary from the South Santee River into a calm ocean bay was a discovery I never could have done from a car. But, of all the places I’ve kayaked, the Appalachian Highlands of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia offer some of the most stunning waterways with hundreds of miles of beautiful shoreline framed by the lush verdant mountains that characterize our region.

