The Town of Jonesborough and the Tree and Townscape Board will celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting and distribution event on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. at the future Jonesborough School site, 720 North Cherokee Street.
An apple tree will be planted in the future orchard area on the school property to commemorate the event. Attendees are asked to park along Thompson Meadow Lane, along the south side of the school site.
"Arbor Day gives us a chance to acknowledge the importance of trees and what role they play in enhancing the community," said Mike Musick, Parks and Recreation Director for the Town of Jonesborough. "The Town is focused on preserving the trees in our community as well as planting new ones to be enjoyed by future generations.”
Students who will attend the new Jonesborough school next school year when it opens will also be attending the event, assisting in planting a tree at their new school site.
Two hundred tree seedlings will be distributed at the event, free of charge. Seedlings include Red Maple, Pin Oak, River Birch and Dogwood trees.
The Town of Jonesborough will also be celebrating 19 years of being a Tree City USA community.
A Tree City USA community achieves Tree City USA designation by meeting four standards sound urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.