An artist rendering of. the new Jonesborough K-8 school

An artist rendering of. the new Jonesborough K-8 school.

 Contributed

The Town of Jonesborough and the Tree and Townscape Board will celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting and distribution event on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. at the future Jonesborough School site, 720 North Cherokee Street.

An apple tree will be planted in the future orchard area on the school property to commemorate the event. Attendees are asked to park along Thompson Meadow Lane, along the south side of the school site.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you