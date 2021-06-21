If all goes according to plan, Jonesborough’s Lincoln Park project should be completed by next summer.
Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said the town is waiting on a second contract with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which is funding the project by wayof a $500,000 grant, to continue work Rosenoff anticipates will be completed within 12 months. Construction on the new park, which used to be the town’s old garage for several decades, began last year.
“I think it gives our residents another great amenity, as far as a park, but at the same time it is an attraction and so our hope is also to attract tourists, so people from outside the area to enjoy our amenities as well,” Rosenoff said.
Once concrete work is completed, the town will move on to constructing some of the structures in the park, including an amphitheater, a gazebo and other buildings.