Johnson City officials are asking local residents for their help in naming the athletic complex expansion at Winged Deer Park.

Suggested names for the addition should be made in writing and include an explanation of the proposed name’s significance to both the Winged Deer property and the overall park system. Proposals should be mailed to the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Tags

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

