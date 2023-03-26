Several of Johnson City’s local parks have recently seen some new developments, and a few are still undergoing changes.
Buffalo Mountain Park
Buffalo Mountain Park has seen a few ups and downs in the last year.
The park introduced new directional signs along its trails to help prevent hikers from getting lost, but it also suffered from a forest fire in March 2022.
The new signs feature a designated number along with a QR code that pulls up a virtual map of the park. These numbers correspond to a designated spot on the park map, making it easier for hikers, park officials and emergency responders alike to identify locations.
Many hikers underestimate the size of the park because it’s labeled a city park, according to Program Coordinator/Nature Connie Deegan. However, at 725 acres, Buffalo Mountain is similar in size to many state parks and has significant elevation changes.
Roughly 108 of those acres were burned in the forest fire in March. Fire crews battled strong winds before fully containing the fire.
Founders Park
Founders Park is undergoing construction as part of the West Walnut development plan.
A majority of the stormwater improvements associated with phase one of the plan have been completed, leaving mostly electrical and communications work left, but they are now tunneling under the roadway to connect stormwater drains in West Walnut Street to those in Founders Park.
Connection of the stormwater drain between Earnest Street and Founders Park was also in the plan, and construction began in January. Some areas of the Park have been closed to accommodate the construction.
Aside from the construction, Founders Park has played a big role in several of the city’s most notable events. The park is home to several summer concerts, the Meet the Mountains Festival and Candy Land Christmas.
Candy Land Christmas included 160 trees in 2022, each decorated by a local business or group. The trees were displayed in Founders Park and across King Commons.
The city also installed “smart city poles’’ in the park in September in preparation for Christmas. The smart poles offer a wide array of technology that can broadcast programmable music, serve as weather stations and monitor pedestrian traffic flow.
Christmas music was played from the poles during Candy Land Christmas, and the monitoring technology showed that the event drew tens of thousands of people downtown.
