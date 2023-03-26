Several of Johnson City’s local parks have recently seen some new developments, and a few are still undergoing changes.

Buffalo Mountain Park

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you