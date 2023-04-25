Johnson City Parks and Recreation is inviting people to take part in a friendly competition by documenting the environment around them.
Johnson City was challenged by the city of Knoxville to participate in the City Nature Challenge. The City Nature Challenge, which began in California in 2016, is an annual international competition that takes place near the end of April where individuals get outside and photograph different types of plants and wildlife in their area using a phone application called iNaturalist. The iNaturalist app allows users to take photos of plants and wildlife and then uses those photos to help identify species.
“They started this whole competition because it really encourages and increases the use of the app, and a lot of people are really into it,” Johnson City Parks and Recreation Nature Program Coordinator Connie Deegan said. “A lot of homeschool groups do it, a lot of Boy Scouts do it, a lot of nature groups do it and gardeners do it because they want to help. But then as they help compete against whatever city they are competing against, they’re still recording all those observations. It’s citizen science at its best.”
Each observation shared on the iNaturalist app between April 28 and May 1 earns Johnson City a point in the challenge, and it also helps identify the different types of plants and animals living in the area. Observations made in the app are often used to track the movements of invasive species and help shape how funding is allocated.
“When you make an observation it is tied to a location and time and it helps establish biodiversity across the world, because this doesn’t just happen in Northeast Tennessee,” Deegan said. “And those observations help us determine policy and federal money use.”
The challenge is not just open to those in Johnson City, though. Any observations taken within Washington, Carter, Unicoi, Sullivan, Johnson, Hawkins, Greene, Cocke, Hancock or Hamblen counties will count as a point for Johnson City in the competition. Observations can be made anywhere from front yards to state parks within that geographic area.
To help encourage people to participate in the City Nature Challenge, Johnson City Parks and Recreation is hosting a series of walks where participants will be encouraged to stop, take photos and participate in the challenge.
Two walks will take place on April 28 — the first from 10-11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Mountain Park and the second from 1-2:30 p.m. at Jacob’s Nature Park. The third and fourth walks will take place on May 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Willow Springs Park and from 1-2:30 p.m at Winged Deer Park.
Those interested in participating in the walks can register by visiting myjcparks.org or by calling 423-283-5821.