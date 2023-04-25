Johnson City Parks and Recreation is inviting people to take part in a friendly competition by documenting the environment around them.

Johnson City was challenged by the city of Knoxville to participate in the City Nature Challenge. The City Nature Challenge, which began in California in 2016, is an annual international competition that takes place near the end of April where individuals get outside and photograph different types of plants and wildlife in their area using a phone application called iNaturalist. The iNaturalist app allows users to take photos of plants and wildlife and then uses those photos to help identify species.

