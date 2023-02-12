It’s hard to believe but we’re just a few short weeks away from kicking off our 2023 season here at Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute.
And, if you’re like us, you’re looking forward to spending as much of it outdoors as possible. We have a lot planned this year. It’s one of our fullest schedule of events to-date, with more than 50 different classes and more than 150 unique events on the calendar.
Returning are all of our established classes across our core disciplines including Kayaking, Canoeing, Wilderness Medicine, Water Safety & Rescue, Conservation, Hiking & Camping, and Wilderness Survival & Navigation.
First out of the gate are our two-day Wilderness First Aid & CPR classes on March 4-5, important training for all outdoor enthusiasts to have for when things don’t go according to plan and advanced care in not close at hand.
In March, we also have a number of kayak and canoe classes coming up, including class 2, class 3, combat roll, creeking transitionals and two-day immersives. Our first wilderness survival class of the year is March 18 and one- and two-day wilderness navigation classes are March 25 and March 25-26 respectively. And, if you want to learn or expand on one of the most essential outdoor skills, we have our first Knots for the Outdoors Class for the season on Mar 19.
The fun continues in April with Advanced Swiftwater Rescue classes on April 8 and 9, Backpacking 101 Class on April 9, Class 3/3+Whitewater Kayak Spring Tune-ups during NoliFest on April 14 and 15, Class 2/2+ Whitewater Kayak Spring Tune-up on April 14, Hammock Camping & Tarpology on April 15 and a free guided hike to Coon Den Falls on April 8.
There will also be several new classes and adventures this year, some of them the direct result of your feedback and requests.
These include:
Suwannee River Multi-Day Kayak Adventure — This was introduced in late September of last year but Hurricane Ian had other plans. This 3-day kayak camping adventure on the uniquely beautiful Suwannee River in Northern Florida is sure to be a highlight of anyone’s year. Spots are already filling up for our May 5-7 Adventure so book early to reserve your place.
Wilderness Survival 201 and Immersive — We are routinely asked by our survival students about follow-on training opportunities. We heard you and are pleased to be adding a Wilderness Survival 201 class and Wilderness Survival Immersive (4 days). Stay tuned for details.
Youth Camps — This is still being assessing for 2023 but are looking to possibly add Outdoor Adventure Camps for youth this summer.
Returning to lead the classes in 2023 is a team of talented instructors: Viki Austin, Debbie Briscoe, Brad Eldridge, Minta Ray, Rob Schoborg, Ryan Shealy, Jerry Smith, Robin Pope and Bill Schooley. To learn more about all of these exceptional individuals, among the very best in the business, go to www.nolilearn.org/meet-our-instructors.
NOLI remains committed to providing outdoor education to as many people as possible regardless of age, experience or financial circumstances. To inquire about scholarship options contact them at info@nolilearn.org.
The outdoors is as much a part of a healthy lifestyle as ever, maybe more so, and we look forward to spending time with many of you again this year doing the things we all love. If you need anything or have any questions, contact us any time. See you outside in 2023.
Scott Fisher is the founder of NOLI and teaches kayaking, water safety & rescue, wilderness survival, wilderness navigation, wilderness first aid and Leave No Trace.