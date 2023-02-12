It’s hard to believe but we’re just a few short weeks away from kicking off our 2023 season here at Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute.

And, if you’re like us, you’re looking forward to spending as much of it outdoors as possible. We have a lot planned this year. It’s one of our fullest schedule of events to-date, with more than 50 different classes and more than 150 unique events on the calendar.

