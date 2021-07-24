It is the single, most common question I’m asked when I mention to someone that I’m a hiker and backpacker…
“Aren’t you afraid of bears?!”
In the last article we discussed the widespread fear of snakes; however the apprehension of bears seems to far outweigh the slithery reptiles. Many people have such terror that they refuse to hike unaccompanied, or they simply couldn’t imagine spending a night alone in the woods.
Is this fear justified? Bears sometimes attack people, right?
Let’s dig deeper and find the truth about black bears.
THE FACTS
Yes … the number of black bears in the forest is significant, and in some parts of our area, it is estimated that there is a bear per every square mile of National Forest.
So why don’t we see them more often?
Marty Silver, Park Ranger at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport and wildlife educator in our area for many years, gave his thoughts on encountering black bears. “I spend a lot of time in black bear habitats in our region, and I only see them occasionally — and when that happens, they are usually running away.”
“Black bears are very shy of human encounters,” Silver explains. “They see us more often than we notice them. And they usually choose to flee silently when they notice us. The primary exception to that are individual bears that have learned to associate humans with food. That’s why it’s so important to avoid feeding bears — intentionally or unintentionally.”
Silver’s assessment also holds true with my personal experiences. I have hiked thousands of miles and have spent hundreds of nights in the woods, but I estimate that I’ve seen only 20 bears in my entire life. Most sightings have been from a considerable distance, and in all of those instances, I’ve only had one case of a bear not immediately running away. It is extremely rare to cross paths with a black bear, especially one not eager to dash off into the forest.
On average, black bears attack and kill less than one person per year in the entirety of North America. In total, 66 deaths have been reported since 1900. To put this in perspective, your odds of getting killed by a domesticated dog or an insect sting while hiking are vastly higher.
PRECAUTIONS
Even though the odds are tremendously in your favor, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to avoid bear encounters if at all possible.
“Anytime you are out exploring in wild places, be sure to pay attention to your surroundings,” says Silver. “This is the best way to keep safe from any potential natural dangers. Be sure to avoid surprising bears. If you hike with a friend, carry on a quiet conversation. Your voice will let Mr. or Mrs. Bear know that a human is approaching and will give them a chance to quietly retreat.”
Hiking in groups greatly decreases your chances of bumping into a bear. The human noises and smells will send the bear rushing away long before you will know it’s even there.
If you spend the night in the woods, learn how to “bear bag” — hanging your food (and other scented items such as toothpaste) from a tree limb, out of reach from bears. Doing this at least 200 feet from your tent will also increase safety. Never leave food unattended in the forest, and especially never attempt to feed a bear.
ENCOUNTERS
Yes, I had that ONE occurrence when a bear didn’t run from me, and I have to admit it raised my heart rate a bit.
I was hiking with a friend along an old, rarely used forest road in Unicoi County. To our left was a steep bank going downhill, while on our right was an almost vertical rock wall. I heard some rustling below to our left, where I saw a black “fur ball” in the rhododendron underbrush. I realized immediately it was a small cub. And then, little rocks began to tumble from the bank on our right. I looked up, and twenty feet away was mama bear, standing on her hind legs, immediately above us. We were almost directly in between her and her cub.
My friend asked, “Should we run?” I knew the answer to that was a definite “NO.” We didn’t want to make ourselves look like prey. But to add a little levity to the situation I said, “Besides … I think I can run faster than you!”
Mama bear was unquestionably upset. She never dropped from her vertical stance and began making huffing and puffing noises — a sign that she was agitated.
So what should you do in a situation like this?
I first spoke to her in a calm voice, telling her that I wasn’t going to hurt her cub — not because I thought she would understand me, but simply to let her know I was a human. Then my friend and I stretched our arms out to our sides, making ourselves look bigger, and we slowly backed away without turning around. When we were no longer in sight of her, we decided to retrace our steps back to the car.
Marty Silver also provided some tips for rare situations like this:
• If your presence causes the bear to change its behavior (stops feeding, changes its travel direction, watches you, etc.) you are too close.
• Don’t run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear. The bear will probably do the same.
• If the bear continues to follow you, stand your ground.
• If the bear gets closer, talk loudly or shout at it.
• Act together as a group if you have companions. Make yourselves look as large as possible (for example, move to higher ground).
• Throw non-food objects such as rocks at the bear.
• Use a deterrent such as a stout stick.
• If you are carrying bear spray, begin to discharge it when the bear comes within twenty yards of you.
• Don’t run and don’t turn away from the bear.
• Don’t leave food for the bear; this encourages further problems.
Finally, if ever attacked by a black bear, do NOT play dead. This tactic often used with Grizzlies does not work with black bears. Fight back!
According to the National Park Service, the odds of getting injured by a bear is one in 2.1 million. I think this would be even higher in black bear country. Don’t allow this fear to keep you from exploring the woods.
“Keep in mind that we are the visitors in their habitat,” says Silver. “We expect guests to treat our homes with care and respect. We should do the same for our wildlife ‘hosts’ when we are the ‘guests’ in their homes.”