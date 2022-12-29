When it comes to living in our region, there is always something to do in the great outdoors. So, on those days in 2023 when you’re at a loss for somewhere to go, keep these options in mind for some fun in the fresh air.
So many parks to choose from
The Tri-Cities area is home to an abundance of local parks that are perfect for a daily stroll, a walk with your dog, or a fun afternoon for your kids. Many of these parks also include unique activities to turn a trip to the park into a full-day event. For example, Bays Mountain in Kingsport boasts an adventure course, animal habitats and even a planetarium. Warriors’ Path State Park features Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground, a huge universally accessible playground complete with the Lions Narnia Braille Trail, an interactive walkway that tells a story around the park.
Enjoy the stunning beauty of the area by visiting Natural Tunnel State Park in Virginia, where you can walk through a 10-story-high tunnel between limestone ridges.
Laurel Run Park is another popular destination for hiking and picnicking along the serene Holston River. Or, choose a park closer to Johnson City like Winged Deer, Founders or Civitan parks for a quick daily walk.
Go for a hike
If you’re looking for more of a hike than a simple stroll, we have plenty of scenic trails of all levels in our area. Buffalo Mountain Park is right in the backyard of Johnson City, and it offers a variety of trails winding through the peaceful mountain forests.
Roan Mountain State Park features 12 miles of trails ranging from easy to difficult, with beautiful ridge overlooks and blooming rhododendrons in the springtime.
The Devil’s Fork Loop Trail is a strenuous hike in Virginia known for the Devil’s Bathtub, a natural swimming hole. Blue Hole Falls in Elizabethton is another beautiful swimming hole and waterfall destination.
For the cyclists and skateboarders
For an easy and accessible hike, try the Tweetsie Trail, which spans almost 10 miles between Elizabethton and Johnson City with nearby access to downtown businesses and other local activities.
The Tweetsie Trail is also a prime location for biking, as the trail is relatively flat and connects nearby towns. The Tweetsie Trail is also in close proximity to Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park, a wooded set of trails made for beginner and expert bikers. Winged Deer Park also offers short biking trails. For those that prefer skateboards or rollerblades as their preferred set of wheels, check out the Liberty Bell Skate Park in Johnson City, the Scott Adams Skate Park in Kingsport, or Erwin’s skate park.
At the ball park
When the weather warms up, catch a baseball game from the Appalachian League, a summer collegiate baseball league hosting 10 clubs throughout the Appalachian region. Local teams include the Johnson City Doughboys, the Elizabethton River Riders and the Kingsport Axmen. More about local games and stats can be found at appyleague.com.
Great fishing
The Tennessee Valley is home to some of the best fishing waters in the region, and there are dozens of great fishing locations, especially when it comes to trout fishing. The Tennessee Valley Authority says that “the tailwaters below Norris, South Holston, Wilbur, Appalachia and Blue Ridge dams all offer excellent opportunities for trout fishing.” An extensive guide to fishing of all kinds can be found on the TVA’s website at https://bit.ly/3PXNwYo.
These are only a few of the many exciting outdoor activities that the area has to offer. Be sure to check out local sites like tnvacation.com, tnstateparks.com, virginia.org and more to find even more attractions to explore the beauty that is the Appalachian region.