One deer can supply as many as 168 meals of venison.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is kicking off the 25th year of its Hunters for the Hungry program. The Federation is celebrating a quarter of a century of the program as the 2022 deer season opened.

Established in 1998, the Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program has been a platform for generous hunters to give back to Tennessee communities. Hunters for the Hungry is a unique and creative way to provide healthy, much-needed protein to food insecure Tennesseans while helping to manage the state’s deer herd. Hunters for the Hungry partners with certified wild game processors across the state who in turn receive donated venison during white-tailed deer season, process the meat free or at a reduced rate, and make it available to local food banks and soup kitchens at no cost.

