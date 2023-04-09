Anyone who knows me knows how much I love kayak camping. I have explored many beautiful waterways in Northeast Tennessee and the wealth of beautiful lakes and rivers in the surrounding Appalachians. I feel very fortunate to live in a region that offers so much.

When I started kayak camping, my friends and I would mostly go locally. I can remember a friend and I paddling all over Watauga Lake for an entire day combing every cove to find the perfect spot to camp. It started off with her and I on these trips, and then several others started going a few weekends a summer and we all got hooked. We would plan group meals to share and sometimes paddle all the way to the marina and back from our campsite just for ice cream. Once we set up camp, we would paddle around in different directions all weekend exploring the lake.

