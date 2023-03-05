Sunflower

While the recent warm weather has many gardeners itching to plant spring flowers, ETSU Arborist Travis Watson said you should wait until after Mother’s Day, when the threat of a late-winter freeze has passed.

 CONTRIBUTED

Seriously, don’t plant those spring flowers yet.

That’s the advice from East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson, the school’s campus arborist.

