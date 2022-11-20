Quad Lift

A high-speed, four-passenger lift is the newest piece of equipment in Sugar Mountain Resort’s uphill transportation system.

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Oma’s Meadow chairlift — a high-speed, detachable, four-passenger lift — is the newest member of Sugar Mountain Resort’s uphill transportation system.

The 2,225-foot long Doppelmayr chairlift cuts travel time from nine minutes to just over two minutes and carries 2,400 passengers per hour from the lift’s base elevation of 4,451 feet to its summit elevation of 4,915. Additionally, the new installation makes way for the reconfiguration and widening of the lower portion of the Oma’s Meadow slope, creating a comfortable and roomy loading experience and a clear path for bypassing skier and snowboarder traffic.

