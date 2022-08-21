Grasslands

Grasslands and sagebrush shrub-steppe systems are some of the most threatened ecosystems in the world. More than 70% of America’s tallgrass, mixed grass, and shortgrass prairies have vanished.

 Tennessee Wildlife Federation

The North American Grasslands Conservation Act will help farmers, ranchers, tribal nations, and others work to collaboratively address the immense challenges facing North America’s grasslands and prairies — one of the fastest disappearing ecosystems in the world. The legislation, introduced by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), will invest $290 million in voluntary initiatives to collaboratively conserve and restore native grasslands to support working ranch lands and to help recover wildlife like Western meadowlark and monarch butterflies and safeguard this vital habitat for future generations.

“Grasslands were once a significant part of the southeastern United States and supported hundreds of species of wildlife and plants, many of which are rare today,” said Mike Butler, chief executive officer, Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “The North American Grasslands Conservation Act presents a proven approach to restoring these important grassland habitats, and we call on Congress to pass this important legislation.”

