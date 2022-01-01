Some of the top local anglers are participating in the Let’s Go Fishin’! Free Community Seminars presented by 3B Outdoors on Thursday nights beginning January 6 at 6:30 p.m. It takes place over eight weeks and is hosted by Grace Point Fellowship Church, 130 VFW Road in Kingsport.
The classes are open to everyone at no charge. There is a short and applicable devotion, a full 1-hour fishing seminar by the pros, coffee and door prizes. These classes have been well received and well attended for over 15 years.
Ott DeFoe and Andy Montgomery from Major League Fishing are the presenters on January 6. Mike Huff from Bassmaster Elite will speak January 13 and Josh King, a kayak tournament angler, will share tips on January 20.
It’s truly an all-star lineup, which includes electronics experts, Carson-Newman bass team coach Hunter Sales and Craig Powers from the FLW Tour.
If you’re just getting started or serious about catching more fish, these are great opportunities to learn from the experts.