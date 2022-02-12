Roddy Addington bought his first camera because he wanted to take pictures of his daughter in a beauty pageant.
“It was a Canon AE-1,” Addington recalled. “I paid about $200 for the whole thing. I ordered it straight out of the old Sears and Roebuck catalog.”
These days Addington spends his days behind a camera photographing his grandchildren, primarily at their sporting events.
When he’s not with his family, you’ll likely find him taking photos of nature.
“That’s God’s church,” Addington said of his love for the outdoors. “I go to a church that has walls. But in nature, the outdoors, that’s God’s church. That is where I can find him and communicate with him one on one.”
The spiritual serenity is just one reason Addington has a love for the outdoors.
“I love nature and I love what it gives us,” he said. “There’s nothing like being out in the open air and all the surroundings of a spot in nature. It’s so relaxing to me. I just get lost in it.”
The love for the outdoors and photography have both grown over the years for Addington.
The award-winning outdoors photographer has won over 30 prizes as a top nature photographer.
Through the years, Addington’s photos have appeared on various calendars and in a few magazines, including Blue Ridge Magazine and NSS News, the monthly magazine of the National Speleological Society.
THE JOURNEY
Addington’s love of photography was nearly instant.
From his first photos he fell in love with being able to photograph images and turn them into art.
An avid nature lover, caver, hiker and motorcyclist, Addington has a desire to improve on any adventure he pursues.
Photography is no different for the self-taught shutterbug.
“I always want to be the best I can be at anything I do,” Addington said. “It’s something I love doing.”
As his interest and love of outdoor photography has grown, Addington has traveled through his native Virginia as well as nearby states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and West Virginia to photograph nature.
He said he has shot so many sights over the past three decades that it’s hard for him to narrow down his favorites.
One favorite thing he likes to do, however, is to shoot at night.
“I shoot a lot at night,” Addington said. “I guess that comes from shooting in caves a lot. You have to figure out a lot when you shoot at night. You have to figure out how to make what light you do have work.”
A lot of Addington’s work consists of shots in caves, including the Blue Spring Cave in White County.
The cave is the longest in Tennessee and the ninth longest in the United States.
LET IT SNOW
Addington shoots in every season of the year.
“Every season has a different challenge,” he said.
One of his favorite times to shoot is when it’s snowing.
“I love it. There’s always something new, some different way, some different angle to shoot,” he said.
IN SEARCH OF PERFECTION
Regardless of the time of year, Addington is likely to be out in the woods somewhere looking for that perfect shot.
“I’ve never gotten the perfect shot. I don’t know if I ever will. But I want to keep trying to get it,” he said. “You always want to get that shot that stands out. You have to create your own brand.
“Every photographer needs to have his or her own style. I could look at something and 100 other people could look at the same thing 100 different ways. And that’s good. That’s what makes it exciting.”