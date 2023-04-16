There’s a spot in Unicoi County where enjoying the great outdoors can be a “glamoirous” experience.

Located on Spivey Mountain on the Tennessee/North Carolina state line and adjacent to the Pisgah National Forest, luxury campground Glamping Retro allows visitors to experience the great outdoors without sacrificing modern conveniences.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you