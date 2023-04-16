There’s a spot in Unicoi County where enjoying the great outdoors can be a “glamoirous” experience.
Located on Spivey Mountain on the Tennessee/North Carolina state line and adjacent to the Pisgah National Forest, luxury campground Glamping Retro allows visitors to experience the great outdoors without sacrificing modern conveniences.
“Glamping comes from glamorous camping, and, basically, you bring your food and your clothing and everything is there for you,” said Sharen Turner, one of the owners of Glamping Retro. “We have regular beds and it’s just like a luxury hotel but yet you’re camping and you’ve got that feel of the outdoors.”
Glamping Retro offers a variety of dwelling options so visitors can choose exactly how glamorous their glamping experience gets.
“We have six safari tents,” said Turner. “Two of the tents are primitive, meaning that there is no power in them. And we have four of the tents that have kitchens and bathrooms in them. And then we have a treehouse and we have two airstreams on our property.”
The property also sports a bathhouse for those making use of a dwelling without a shower, a pavilion where guests can relax and a pond. The tents are also set up along Spivey Creek so guests can enjoy the sounds of nature from inside.
“We got a lot of feedback from guests last year when we opened in August that were just like, ‘This is perfect,’” Turner said. “‘My boyfriend or my husband loves to camp and I hate it and this meets both of our needs. And so he’s happy. He has a campfire to sit at and he feels like he’s camping and I feel like I’m at a hotel.’ ”
As Glamping Retro General Manager Matt Sorrell puts it, “It is the best of both worlds.”
Glamping Retro is open seasonally from April 1 until mid-November.
Sorrell said Glamping Retro already has had about a dozen guests this season.