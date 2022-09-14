The Jacobs Garden

The Jacobs Garden boasts an Asian inspired look and is home to a variety of plants.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The Shady Oaks Garden Club will be hosting their annual garden tour and plant sale this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tour is self-guided and will include six different gardens. The plant sale and four of the gardens are within walking distance to each other while the other two are just a short drive away.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

