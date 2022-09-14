The Shady Oaks Garden Club will be hosting their annual garden tour and plant sale this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The tour is self-guided and will include six different gardens. The plant sale and four of the gardens are within walking distance to each other while the other two are just a short drive away.
Each garden has been curated by the residing homeowner, and all of them are home to different themes and a variety of plants. The gardens included on the tour are as follows:
The Strain/Kottage Garden
This garden resides on the property of a 120 year old house in the Tree Streets neighborhood. It boasts a sunny kitchen garden, a formal rose garden, a massive wisteria, hydrangeas, viburnums and crepe myrtles all centered around a spreading ginko tree, according to the club’s description.
Shakti in the Mountains
This garden was created by mental health counselor and founder of Shakti, a holistic wellness center for women, Kim Bushore-Maki. She involves several community members in this garden, and many of the plants there are consumable. This includes a stand of sunchokes,heirloom tomatoes, peppers, a variety of perennial herbs and young apple, peach and persimmon trees among other things.
The Jacob Garden
The Jacobs share property lines, and garden views, with two of the other gardens on the tour. However, their garden takes on an Asian inspired look sprouting from Heather Jacobs’ love for Japan. The garden spans around the whole house and includes evergreens such as juniper hemlocks, pieris and lemon thread cypress along with a secret Japanese garden with a waterfall that leads to a pavilion.
The Harpool Garden
Jon and Margaret Harpool have been reviving their home garden since moving here three years ago. They have rescued a Japanese maple on the property and have reconstructed the backyard with their own flowerbeds. Their collection of plantings include boxwoods, rhododendron, camellia, creeping phlox, colchicum and wildflowers among others.
The Wagner Garden
This garden pays tribute to regional history with a rock from the Wagner’s family farmhouse alongside their collection of mature oaks, red-tip photinia, a fig tree, a concord grapevine and a variety of peppers and tomatillos for Mexican cuisine.
The Conlon Garden
Horticultural educator Hugh Conlan feeds his “plant addiction” through his sprawling home garden. His yard boasts a collection of hydrangeas, camellias, hostas, ferns and shrubs. The garden is also home to a Ruby Falls Redbud, and the Conlans plant new additions every year.
The Jacob, Harpoool, Wagner and Conlon Gardens are the four within walking distance of each other, and refreshments will be served at the Jacob Garden during the tour. The Shady Oaks Plans Sale will be hosted this year by Cindy Hintz, club president, and plants for sale will include perennials, houseplants and young shrubs and trees grown by club members.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought from any club member or at The Fischman Gallery, 133 North Commerce Street, Johnson City, TN. Tickets can also be purchased the day of at Shakti, 409 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City, TN. All funds raised will be used to support club projects.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3RFA6QB. The club is also always open to new members, and those interested should contact Sara Bowers at (423)213-3488.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.