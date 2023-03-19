On Friday, March 24, the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC) and the Friends of Rocky Fork will host a free guided group hike at Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park, beginning at 10 a.m.
This special hike will begin in the parking area, meander along crystal clear streams, traverse mountainsides, cross historic sites, and ultimately hit the Appalachian Trail before returning to the starting point.
Considered a moderate hike with several steep inclines, the route will traverse a total of 8 miles and use the Rocky Fork Trail, Flint Creek Trail, Appalachian Trail, Blockstand Creek Trail and the Blockstand Access Trail.
These trails are all beautifully designed and crafted by the Rocky Fork Gorillas and members of the Friends of Rocky Fork, whose members have also volunteered to lead the way through the landscape and highlight historic events.
Rocky Fork State Park is named after the cool waters that run down its center and is located along the Appalachian Trail corridor and the Tennessee-North Carolina border, between Johnson City and Asheville, North Carolina.
In January 2019, the park was renamed in honor of U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander. The property is adjacent to more than 22,000 acres of U.S. Forest Service-designated wilderness. Before Rocky Fork’s acquisition by The Conservation Fund and U.S. Forest Service, it was one of the largest unprotected tracts in the southern Appalachian Mountains.
From 2006-2012, SAHC lobbied to secure funding to protect 10,000 acres of the Rocky Fork watershed that was previously slated for development. With help from Alexander and many other partners, the property was acquired from a timbering company and is now enjoyed by visitors to the state park and Cherokee National Forest.
This hike is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. For more info and registration, visit https://bit.ly/3yLtpoE.