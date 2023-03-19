On Friday, March 24, the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC) and the Friends of Rocky Fork will host a free guided group hike at Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park, beginning at 10 a.m.

This special hike will begin in the parking area, meander along crystal clear streams, traverse mountainsides, cross historic sites, and ultimately hit the Appalachian Trail before returning to the starting point.

