Looking for one more summer adventure with the family? There’s still time to visit the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery at Grandfather Mountain and enjoy a list of new programs and events perfect for all generations. The Linville, N.C., nature preserve, operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is known for its Mile High Swinging Bridge, animal habitats, 360-degree views and immersive programming meant to inspire exploration and conservation of the natural world.
Now’s the time to plan one last summer getaway, perfect for past visitors looking to experience something new and for first-time guests to see what wonders await them at Grandfather Mountain.
Here are five new experiences for families:
Get hands-on in the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery
Open to the public since late June, the Wilson Center nearly doubles the size of the original museum’s public space with 10,000 square feet of new education space, including state-of-the-art museum exhibits, three classrooms and expanded capacity for hosting events and programs. New exhibits include a 3D interactive map of the mountain, flora and fauna walls with field guide touch screens, a hands-on demonstration of wind speeds and other exhibits focusing on the mountain’s natural history and geology. Outside the center, guests will enjoy new learning spaces, including an amphitheater with terraced seating and a pavilion, as well as a new botanical garden.
Fanny May
In 2021, Grandfather Mountain welcomed a new member to its family of beloved animals in the Mildred the Bear Animal Habitats: Fanny May, a 5-year-old black bear with a big personality. Fanny May came after the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission approached the nonprofit nature preserve about a bear that needed placement. Fanny has spent the last year getting acclimated to her new home and diet and showing a fun fascination for the toys and enrichments the habitat curators share with her.
New for the smallest naturalists
Grandfather’s revamped Junior Naturalist program has an updated activity book that invites children to explore the mountain, new wooden collectible badges and a seasonal e-newsletter for participants. Park Naturalists also offer an 11:30 a.m. Junior Naturalist activity (weekends in spring and fall and daily in the summer) geared toward 5- to 10-year-olds. “Random Acts of Science,” a new daily program this summer, is also great for kids and families and focuses on native plants and animals; using weather instruments to record data; and investigating minerals, skulls or other organisms under a microscope.
Paint With a bear
This unique experience includes a guided visit behind-the-scenes to the bear habitat. Participants pick their color choices from a selection of nontoxic paint.
B and then watch as one
of Grandfather Mountain’s black bears creates a work of art with its paws. The experience takes place on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m., May through October. This is a popular experience, so booking in advance is recommended. Behind-the-Scenes Tours and Meet-the-Bears Tours are additional special habitat experiences offered.
With the opening of the Wilson Center, park naturalists and educators are adding to the schedule of daily programs included in park admission. In addition to “Random Acts of Science,” new for kids and families, “Ramble With a Naturalist” and “Naturalist Talk” are perfect for families and adults. “Ramble With a Naturalist” occurs daily at 2 p.m. and includes a short stroll with a naturalist for seasonal topics such as wildflowers, weather, pollinators, butterflies, fall color and more. The “Naturalist Talk” program (beginning this fall) will be daily at 3 p.m. and focuses on topics like rare plant and animal species, conservation efforts on the mountain and the history of the area.
Beat-the-heat bonus
In addition to the slew of new offerings perfect for a last-minute summer trip, Grandfather Mountain is literally one of the “coolest” places around. Sweltering in a heatwave in your hometown? The highest temperature ever recorded on the mountain is 83.2 degrees Fahrenheit. Grandfather is always an enjoyable 10-20 degrees cooler than the surrounding foothills.