The new Wilson Center nearly doubles the size of the original museum’s public space with 10,000 square feet of new education space, including state-of-the-art museum exhibits, three classrooms and expanded capacity for hosting events and programs.

Looking for one more summer adventure with the family? There’s still time to visit the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery at Grandfather Mountain and enjoy a list of new programs and events perfect for all generations. The Linville, N.C., nature preserve, operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is known for its Mile High Swinging Bridge, animal habitats, 360-degree views and immersive programming meant to inspire exploration and conservation of the natural world.

Now’s the time to plan one last summer getaway, perfect for past visitors looking to experience something new and for first-time guests to see what wonders await them at Grandfather Mountain.

