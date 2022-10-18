featured Fall colors on an overcast day By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Author facebook Author email Oct 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 TVA Credit Union Ballpark as seen fron Tannery Knobs. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com You can see Keystone Center and the Memorial Park Community Center from Tannery Knobs Bike Park. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Fall colors can be enjoyed on any of the bike trails at Tannery Knobs. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A panoramic view of the area's fall foliage can be seen from the Tannery Knobs Bike Park in Johnson City.From this vantage point you can see the TVA Credit Union Ballpark. At another angle you can spot Keystone Center and the Memorial Park Community Center.You can also enjoy the fall colors on any of the bike trails at Tannery Knobs.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fall Colors Outdoors Tannery Knobs Johnson City Community Center Memorial Park Keystone Center Ballpark Foliage Trail Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting. Author facebook Author email Follow Robert Houk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR